National Football League Commanders' draft picks from past 10 years include more misses than hits Published Apr. 6, 2023 1:14 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

It hasn't always been easy to figure out who was pulling the strings behind the curtain in Washington over the last decade. Sometimes it seemed like it was owner Dan Snyder. Other times it was Bruce Allen. Sometimes it was whoever happened to be the head coach at that time.

The only thing clear is that nothing they did has ever really worked. That's been especially true when it comes to the NFL Draft.

That's the best place to explain how this once-proud franchise has had just two winning seasons in the last 10 and is going on nearly 20 years since the last time it won a playoff game. Their drafts in that span have been generally bad. They've completely failed at drafting and developing a franchise quarterback.

And even the hits they've had at other positions generally haven't been good enough.

[Commanders focus on NFL-ready players in seven-round mock draft]

Here's a look back at the best and worst of each Commanders' draft from the last 10 years, when the misses seemed to far outnumber the hits:

2022

ADVERTISEMENT

Best pick: RB Brian Robinson Jr. (third round, 98th overall)

His rookie year was almost derailed when he was shot in an attempted robbery in late August. But he miraculously recovered enough to play in 12 games, starting nine, and running for 797 yards. The Commanders underused him, but he'll likely be the centerpiece of their offense for the next few years.

Worst pick: TE Cole Turner (fifth round, 149th overall)

The Commanders think he can be a help in the future, but last season when they got little production out of the tight end spot, he couldn't help at all. He had just two catches for 23 yards in 10 games (and two starts) and was limited by a concussion and a hamstring injury. They're going to need more this season.

2021

Best pick: S Darrick Forrest (fifth round, 163rd overall)

After missing half of his rookie season with a hamstring injury, he emerged as a starting safety in Year 2. He also had a team-high four interceptions and played well enough to convince the team to stay out of the free-agent safety market.

Worst pick: WR Dyami Brown (third round, 82nd overall)

He came in with 4.45 speed and the hope that he'd be a game-breaking, big-play threat. But those big plays have been few and far between. His 17 catches and 308 yards in two years aren't nearly enough for a Day 2 pick. Last season he had only five catches, but at least they went for 143 yards and two touchdowns.

2020

Best pick: S Kamren Curl (seventh round, 216th overall)

He's come out of obscurity to be a three-year starter and the backbone of the Washington secondary. He also could be in line for a long-term deal in the coming months if the new owners approve.

Worst pick: WR Antonio Gandy-Golden (fourth round, 142nd overall)

They knew he was a project, but his size (6-4, 223) and speed (4.6) were tantalizing. It never really worked out, though. After a hamstring injury ruined his rookie season, he bounced on and off the practice squad. He retired after two seasons with one NFL catch for three yards.

2019

Best pick: WR Terry McLaurin (third round, 76th overall)

"Scary Terry" has turned into one of the most underrated receivers in the NFL and one of the Commanders' best leaders and most indispensable players. He's averaged 80 catches, 1,120 yards and 5 touchdowns over the last three seasons. The team showed its love a year ago by giving him a three-year, $68.2 million deal.

Worst pick: QB Dwayne Haskins (first round, 15th overall)

They needed a franchise quarterback and there weren't a lot of great options in this draft. He was not good in his 16 appearances and 13 starts over two seasons, throwing for just 2,804 yards with 12 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. The Commanders cut him after his second season.

Nick's early NFL Tiers Nick Wright, Chris Broussard, Kevin Wildes and Greg Jennings reveal the way too-early edition of Nick’s NFL Tiers featuring all 32 franchises.

2018

Best pick: DT Daron Payne (first round, 13th overall)

The Commanders just gave him a four-year, $90 million deal with $46 million guaranteed, making him one of the highest-paid defensive tackles in the NFL. And deservedly so. He's one of the best as he proved with 11.5 sacks last year.

Worst pick: RB Derrius Guice (second round, 59th overall)

A first-round talent who dropped because of character questions, this pick was a disaster. He tore his ACL in the first preseason game of his rookie year. He hurt his knee twice more in his second season. Then, in his third camp, he was arrested on domestic violence charges, cut by the team, and eventually suspended by the NFL. He's now taking a shot in the XFL.

2017

Best pick: C Chase Roullier (sixth round, 199th overall)

Forget the last two seasons, which have been ruined by injuries. In the sixth round, Washington found a player who started at center for 3 ½ years. He might still be the starting center if he hadn't broken his leg in 2021 and torn his MCL last year.

Worst pick: LB Ryan Anderson (second round, 49th overall)

In a draft class that produced a surprising amount of serviceable players, Anderson was one of the few who couldn't crack the starting lineup. He made just four starts in four seasons. He was picked awfully high for a depth player.

2016

Best pick: DT Matthew Ionnidis (fifth round, 152nd overall)

An underrated player who had three good seasons in Washington, with 20.5 sacks from 2017-19. He was eventually pushed out by Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen, but he was still going strong as a starter in Carolina last year.

Worst pick: S Su'a Cravens (second round, 53rd overall)

He was a hybrid safety/linebacker and constantly bounced between those positions. He had a lot of promise, though, until in his second season post-concussion syndrome and a bout with mental illness caused him to retire. It led to a falling out with the Washington franchise, which eventually traded him to Denver. He never played in the NFL again.

2015

Best pick: WR Jamison Crowder (fourth round, 105th overall)

He quickly became one of the best and most underrated slot receivers in the NFL. In his three healthy seasons in D.C. he averaged 64 catches, 747 yards and four touchdowns a year.

Worst pick: G Arie Kouandjio (fourth round, 112th overall)

After playing in just eight games (with two starts) in his first two seasons, Washington cut him after his third training camp. Ironically, after a month on the Ravens' practice squad in 2017, Washington signed him back and he even started six games. But a torn quad the next spring ended his NFL career.

Deion dishes on draft Deion Sanders shares funny NFL Draft stories with Shannon Sharpe.

2014

Best pick: T Morgan Moses (third round, 66th overall)

After he was sidelined with a foot injury as a rookie, he took over as the starting right tackle in Year 2 and stayed there for six full seasons. In fact, the current Ravens tackle hasn't missed a game in the last eight years.

Worst pick: RB Lache Seastrunk (sixth round, 186th overall)

He didn't make it out of his rookie training camp after he lost the battle to be the third-string running back to undrafted free agent Silas Redd. Washington didn't even sign him to the practice squad. He never played in the NFL and hasn't caught on with the CFL either.

2013

Best pick: TE Jordan Reed (third round, 85th overall)

He was a solid receiving tight end right from the start, but he became one of the best in the NFL in his third season when he had 87 catches for 952 yards and 11 touchdowns. That season earned him a five-year, $50 million contract. Thanks mostly to injuries he never quite hit those heights again.

Worst pick: DE/LB Brandon Jenkins (fifth round, 162nd overall)

He struggled from the moment he arrived and dressed for only five games as a rookie. He was even worse the next summer and was cut at the end of his second NFL camp.

Ralph Vacchiano is the NFC East reporter for FOX Sports, covering the Washington Commanders, Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants. He spent the previous six years covering the Giants and Jets for SNY TV in New York, and before that, 16 years covering the Giants and the NFL for the New York Daily News. Follow him Twitter at @RalphVacchiano .

Top stories from FOX Sports:

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League Washington Commanders Brian Robinson

share