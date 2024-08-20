National Football League Colin Cowherd's 5 bold predictions for the 2024 NFL season: Packers QB Jordan Love for MVP? Published Aug. 20, 2024 5:42 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

As we enter the final week of the NFL preseason, it's time to look ahead to what could play out this season as rookie quarterbacks take over storied franchises, veteran players suit up for rival squads and looming contract negotiations … well, continue to loom.

With a little over two weeks left until the regular season kicks off, FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd boldly revealed a handful of his predictions for the upcoming year on Tuesday's episode of "The Herd."

Check out Cowherd's five bold predictions below, along with his explanation on each.

Colin's 5 bold predictions: Cowboys miss playoffs, Jordan Love wins MVP, Daniels is ROTY

ADVERTISEMENT

1. New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen is first coach fired

Cowherd's thoughts: "They've missed the playoffs back-to-back years. The NFC South, Atlanta and Carolina are undoubtedly better teams … Four of the first six games for Dennis Allen are against playoff teams from last year. I don't see the juice offensively. I think Dennis is the first coach to be let go."

2. Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels wins Offensive Rookie of the Year

Cowherd's thoughts: "Caleb Williams has better weapons. So, Jayden's going to have to move. He's going to have to run. I think that's going to play well. He's going to feel like R.G. III did in Washington. I don't think Caleb, with all those weapons, will have to move as much. His offensive coordinator, Kliff Kingsbury, has a reputation. He's still good with mobile quarterbacks, and he was pounding the tables for Jayden Daniels."

3. Los Angeles Rams make NFC Championship (if Matthew Stafford stays healthy)

Cowherd's thoughts: "I don't know if they can beat Detroit … [or] Green Bay. Kyren Williams. Blake Corum. Puka Nacua. Cooper Kupp. Matt Stafford. Sean McVay. That's a big-time offense. And, they have given their last two, three years, all their draft capital up front is defensive dudes. They've been a top-three scoring offense two of the three years Stafford's been there. No noise. No expectations. The hardest two games of the year to win are a conference championship and the Super Bowl. I'm not saying the Rams win the conference championship … I say they get there."

4. Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love wins MVP

Cowherd's thoughts: "The last ten starts last year … he was the best quarterback in football. Also, I think there's voter fatigue with Lamar [Jackson], Josh Allen, Aaron Rodgers … [Patrick] Mahomes winning MVP. We want a new story. He's fresh. He's fun. Also, I think they're stacked offensively with an offensive coach … this offense is magic this year."

5. Dallas Cowboys miss the playoffs

Cowherd's thoughts: "They have the quietest, least-talented running back room, in my opinion, in the league. And, Dak Prescott, when he has to throw over 40 times, is 8-18 in his career … I think the NFC's better than it's been in the last two, three years … The NFC's tougher. He [Prescott] has no run game. If they don't sign CeeDee Lamb, they're not only going to miss the playoffs … they may not have the same coach by mid-October.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share