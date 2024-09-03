National Football League Chiefs are the clear No. 1 in Herd Hierarchy rankings ahead of Week 1 Updated Sep. 3, 2024 7:41 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

With less than two days before the start of the NFL season, FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd is unveiling his final preseason Herd Hierarchy Top 10.

On Tuesday's episode of "The Herd", Cowherd compared some of the league's best preseason performances, as well as their 2023 stats and offseason acquisitions, all to determine who will thrive in the coming weeks.

Check out the Top 10 teams below, along with Cowherd's thoughts on each.

10. Atlanta Falcons

Cowherd's thoughts: "Kirk Cousins is Dak Prescott. You'll be relevant, good and you can win your division. Their offensive weapons, I think, were underused last year. They have a top five or six offensive line, according to PFF. I think Raheem Morris is the rare defensive coach who understands offense. The bottom line is, Kirk Cousins picked a great division like Tom Brady did. I think they can win 12 games. I don't think they could win 12 games in the NFC North, but in the NFC South, I think they can run away with it."

9. Philadelphia Eagles

Cowherd's thoughts: "I think Philadelphia is loaded, and they could be a Top 5 team, but I don't know what to make of them. Now they've got all new coordinators … but I thought Saquon Barkley is literally Jalen Hurts' best friend. What a gift. They lose their All-Pro center, but their tackles are excellent. They spent money on defense in free agency. They have stars all over the team … where are they weak? I just don't know if I like the coach. Their division is one of the weaker ones. I don't think they have to be a great team to win 10 games."

8. Houston Texans

Cowherd's thoughts: "Did you know they had the fewest turnovers in the NFL last year? With a rookie quarterback … they are hyperefficient. C.J. Stroud makes no mistakes. DeMeco Ryans is a rock star of a coach … then they add Stefon Diggs … I liked their roster last year [and] they added three high-end starters. I don't know if the division is any good. Like Atlanta, I think they could run away with this thing."

7. Buffalo Bills

Cowherd's thoughts: "They've won four-straight division titles. Good coach. Good GM. Star quarterback. And … they did allow the fewest sacks in the league last year, and the defense was No. 1 under [Sean] McDermott. [They] just do things well. They protect Josh … they defend the pass … get a good pass rush. And, they draft well. I think they'll be fine. I think they're good. The question is, are they ever great? Because Kansas City's made a habit of being not just good but great."

6. San Francisco 49ers

Cowherd's thoughts: "I think the Niners pull back a little. I didn't like their offseason. And I think it's time to have a fair evaluation of Brock Purdy to figure out can we give this guy the bag? They're getting old — Deebo [Samuel], Trent [Williams], Christian McCaffrey, [George] Kittle — I think it's a big year. A lot of hype. A lot of wins but no trophies. They've been 22-5 when Christian McCaffrey plays. If he plays, they'll be very good, but their offensive line was not good last year … And, then they face the Jets in the opener. That's a rough start."

5. Green Bay Packers

Cowherd's thoughts: "I think they may be too young to win a Super Bowl, but not necessarily. Where are they not good offensively? Good God, weapons everywhere — Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed, Christian Watson, Jordan Love, Josh Jacobs — excellent offensive coach … Defensively, can they generate a consistent pass rush? I don't know. Super Bowl teams that have won don't always have great pass rushes. They have the youngest roster in the league. The average age is 25 … this is a really, really young team, but I think they're special."

4. Baltimore Ravens

Cowherd's thoughts: "Baltimore's going to be good. Here's all you need to know: Everybody goes ‘Oh, they only return. Two starters on the offensive line.' Yeah, Ronnie Stanley and Tyler Linderbaum — Pro Bowl-level guys. If you get your left tackle and your center right, you'll figure out the rest. Baltimore's O-line is always fine … And, Lamar Jackson, who … is 20-1 all-time against NFC opponents … and I think he's got the best receiving core he's ever had. I just trust the organization."

3. Los Angeles Rams

Cowherd's thoughts: "[The] most underrated team in the league last year. I think the Rams are special. I think they are basically Green Bay with a superstar coach and a superstar quarterback. I loved them last year. I think they nailed the draft … five of their first picks were defense, and they've been nailing the draft for years. Cooper Kupp was banged up last year — he's finally healthy. Say what you will about the Rams … you rolled your eyes when Uncle Colin told you they were the safest over bet in the league … and you're rolling your eyes now when I tell you they're going to win this division, and may win it comfortably."

2. Detroit Lions

Cowherd's thoughts: "I don't know how to criticize them. They draft. They develop. They play 14 of their first 15 games indoors … Chicago's got a good defense. Minnesota [and] Green Bay [have] average defenses. They're going to score a lot of points. They're going to control football games. They beat Kansas City [in] Week 1 last year, and they were good the whole year. They're just a really sound, well-run football team, which is unbelievable, because five years ago they were the opposite of that … What worries me is it's a losing historical culture. Do they know how to win a big game?"

1. Kansas City Chiefs

Cowherd's thoughts: Noisy offseason … blah, blah, blah. Their three best players — Chris Jones, Travis Kelce and [Patrick] Mahomes — who cares if they're noisy? Their defense was excellent last year … they lost a corner, but it's just older, smarter players. There's so much functionality about this team. I think the hardest thing they face is apathy. It is very hard to win three straight. I think their defense is elite. Travis Kelce is aging, but let's be honest, he was great when it mattered in the postseason."

