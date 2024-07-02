National Football League Chargers' Justin Herbert: Ladd McConkey has 'picked up the offense so easily' Updated Jul. 2, 2024 11:35 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Star quarterback Justin Herbert has been blown away by rookie receiver Ladd McConkey, one of several new faces in the Los Angeles Chargers offense.

"He's just picked up the offense so easily. It's like he's been a four- or five-year vet," Herbert told ESPN in a story published on Monday. "He understands the game."

The Chargers traded up from No. 37 to No. 34 in the 2024 NFL Draft to select McConkey out of Georgia.

McConkey started all 15 games in each of Georgia's 2021 and 2022 championship campaigns. He missed five games in 2023 due to back and ankle injuries, which the receiver played through in Georgia's SEC Championship Game loss to Alabama.

Across his three seasons at Georgia (2021-23), McConkey averaged 39.7 receptions for 562.3 yards and 4.7 touchdowns. His best season came in 2022, when McConkey totaled 58 receptions for 762 yards and seven touchdowns, which were all career highs.

McConkey is one of three rookie receivers for the Chargers, USC's Brenden Rice (No. 225 overall pick) and Michigan's Cornelius Johnson (No. 253) being the other two. Los Angeles selected Notre Dame All-American offensive tackle Joe Alt with the No. 5 overall pick.

The influx of new receivers comes in the wake of the Chargers trading Keenan Allen to the Chicago Bears and releasing Mike Williams. Both veteran receivers were making more than $20 million annually.

Los Angeles is coming off a 5-12 season during which head coach Brandon Staley was fired after a 63-21 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders and Herbert missed the final four games due to a finger injury. The Chargers have hired former Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh to run the show, with his offensive coordinator being former Baltimore Ravens playcaller Greg Roman.

