Breece Hall, Kenneth Walker, James Cook shine at NFL Scouting Combine

2 hours ago

All eyes were on the running backs during Day 2 of the NFL Scouting Combine.

The second full day of on-field workouts featured the top backs of this 2022 draft class, and it was a record-breaking day for these young stars.

Four running backs have been drafted in the opening round of the last three NFL Drafts. Will this year follow suit?

Here are some of the highlights and storylines from the players who participated in Friday's action.

Breece Hall, Iowa State

Hall's performance undoubtedly solidified himself as one of this year's top prospects. With a 40-yard dash time of 4.39 seconds, he is one of six running backs who broke into the 4.3 range, joining Rutgers' Isaih Pacheco (4.37), South Dakota State's Pierre Strong (4.37), North Carolina's Ty Chandler (4.38), FIU's D'vonte Price (4.38) and Michigan State's Kenneth Walker (4.38). 

That's the most running backs to run below a 4.4 since 2003, per NFL Network.

Hall, 20, also led the RB field with a 40-inch vertical jump and a 10'06" broad jump.

Kenneth Walker, Michigan State

Walker, 21, was close behind Hall with a 34-inch vertical and 10'02" broad jump. 

Walker clocked in at 4.38 seconds in the 40-yard dash, which was tied for third-best time among the 36 total running backs on hand at the event. 

The MSU junior is coming off a breakout season where he racked up 1,636 yards and 18 TDs over 12 games.

James Cook, Georgia

The NFL might have to prepare for double the trouble from the Cook family. James Cook — the younger brother of Minnesota Vikings star running back Dalvin Cook — beat his older brother's 40-time from the 2017 Combine (4.49) after clocking in at 4.42 seconds on Friday.

Cook is just two months removed from winning the College Football Playoff with the Georgia Bulldogs, where he rushed for 728 yards and seven TDs, while adding 284 receiving yards and four receiving TDs in his senior season.

Despite the brotherly competition, it was all love in this sibling rivalry.

Snoop Conner, Ole Miss

The Mississippi native shinned in the bench press, coming in second overall with 25 reps — behind only Michigan's Hassan Haskins (27). Conner also recorded an official time of 4.59 seconds in the 40-yard-dash. 

Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M

It was reported that Spiller, 20, participated in Friday's drills while dealing with an apparent thigh injury, which is something to keep an eye on as April's draft nears. 

In three seasons with the Aggies, Spiller ran for 2,993 yards, including 16 100-yard rushing games and 25 TDs.

Dameon Pierce, Florida

The 22-year-old got the crowd going when he was just one rep away from breaking the 20-rep mark on the bench press — a mark he was very passionate about reaching.

As a senior, Pierce ran for 574 yards on 100 carries and scored 13 rushing TDs, while hauling in 19 catches for 216 yards and three scores.

