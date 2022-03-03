Minnesota Vikings James Cook, younger brother of Dalvin Cook, ready for NFL turn 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

When it comes to elite running backs in the NFL, there aren't many better than Minnesota Vikings Pro Bowler Dalvin Cook.

Over the past three seasons, Cook has rushed for 3,851 yards and 35 rushing touchdowns. That rushing yards total is second in the NFL over the last three seasons behind only Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry.

Now, the NFL might have to be prepared for double the trouble from the Cook family, with Dalvin's younger brother James Cook preparing for the 2022 NFL Draft.

And if the Vikings happened to draft James, he would be excited about the opportunity, but already knows that the RB1 spot is locked up.

"That'd be a plus, but they already have a guy," Cook said while speaking at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

But if James were to end up on the opposite side of his brother in the NFL, he won't take it easy on him and is ready to compete against whoever is on the field.

"We going to get after it," Cook said. "If I'm on the other side, I know he's going to try to beat me, too, by running all over [my team], so I'm going to try to do the same."

And it's not as if he is garnering interest solely based off his last name. He was a major piece of a championship team in college.

Cook is just two months removed from winning the College Football Playoff with the University of Georgia, where he rushed for 728 yards and seven touchdowns in his senior season. He also added 284 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns.

Those numbers have led to teams such as the San Francisco 49ers and Atlanta Falcons showing real interest in him, speaking with Cook during the pre-draft process.

The 49ers were seventh in the NFL in rushing last season at 127.4 yards per game, clearly believing there is no such thing as too many running backs.

The Falcons were on the opposite end of the spectrum, ranking 31st in rushing with 85.4 yards per game. Drafting Cook, a running back who played college football in the same state, could help bolster an anemic rushing attack.

With a winning pedigree, and talent to go with it, Cook is likely to help an NFL team immediately upon entering the league.

Whether it's alongside his brother or not is another story.

