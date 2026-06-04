2026 NFL Offseason: The Biggest Question Facing Every AFC Team Entering Summer

After a huge week on the NFL trade front, teams will wind down offseason activities and get ready to break for summer. But they'll still have a lot to think about in the weeks-long wait until training camp.

On Thursday, I identified the biggest question that will hang over every NFC team. Here’s the AFC edition:

AFC East

Will New Leadership Get The Bills Over The Hump?

Buffalo elevated Joe Brady from offensive coordinator to head coach after the firing of Doug McDermott, who led the franchise for nine years. The big question is if Brady and his staff can take advantage of the team’s Super Bowl window with star quarterback Josh Allen in a way that McDermott could not. Defensively, new DC Jim Leonhard is transitioning the unit to a 3-4 scheme.

Joe Brady (right) has worked with Josh Allen since 2022. Now as head coach, can Brady finally get Allen to a Super Bowl? (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Can Malik Willis Prove He’s Miami's Long-Term Answer At QB?

Signed to a three-year, $67.5 million free-agent deal this offseason, Willis essentially has two years to show Miami that he can be its quarterback of the future. The former third-round pick flashed promise as Jordan Love’s backup in Green Bay, but he started only three games over the past two years combined.

It’s also unclear if the Dolphins have enough talent around Willis to be successful. On paper, they have arguably the NFL’s worst wide receiver room.

Can The Patriots Keep QB Drake Maye Upright?

New England officially acquired three-time All-Pro receiver A.J. Brown on June 1, giving Maye a legitimate WR1. But protecting the third-year Patriots quarterback remains the biggest priority after he was sacked 68 times in 2025 (regular season and playoffs).

The Patriots used their top pick on offensive tackle Caleb Lomu and signed guard Alijah Vera-Tucker to a three-year, $42 million deal in free agency. New England will also have a new center, second-year pro Jared Wilson, after trading veteran Garrett Bradbury to the Chicago Bears.

Drake Maye will be working with a revamped offensive line after taking 68 sacks last season, including six in New England's loss to the Seattle Seahawks in the Super Bowl. (Photo by Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images)

Will Geno Smith Give The Jets What They Need At QB?

Smith may be an upgrade over Justin Fields, but he struggled mightily last season as the Las Vegas Raiders' starter, throwing a league-high 17 interceptions. Returning to the Jets, where he started his NFL career as a second-round pick in 2013, Smith will have a promising cast of pass-catchers to throw to — star wide receiver Garrett Wilson and first-round picks Kenyon Sadiq and Omar Cooper Jr. among them.

AFC North

Do The New-Look Ravens Have Enough Talent To Contend?

Former Ravens coach John Harbaugh took tight end Isaiah Likely and star fullback Patrick Ricard with him to the New York Giants, while Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum signed with the Raiders. Baltimore made a slew of notable additions — first-round pick Olaivavega Ioane and John Simpson stabilize the guard position; outside linebacker Trey Hendrickson bolsters the pass rush — but getting back into the AFC’s elite will be the real task for new coach Jesse Minter and star QB Lamar Jackson.

Two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson is always a must-watch, but does he have enough talent around him for the Ravens to be an AFC contender after missing the playoffs last season? (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Can The Revamped D Put The Bengals Among The NFL's Best Teams?

On paper, Cincinnati is much improved defensively. The Bengals traded the No. 10 overall pick for star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, and also added DL Jonathan Allen and edge rusher Boye Mafe to bolster the defensive line. Free-agent acquisition Bryan Cook stabilizes the safety position. If the defense can perform to at least a league-average level, Cincinnati has more than enough firepower on the offensive side of the ball to be a major contender.

Who Wins The Browns' QB Battle?

Under new coach Todd Monken, 2025 draft pick Shedeur Sanders and former Pro Bowler Deshaun Watson are in a full-fledged competition to be the Browns’ QB1. Both players have been getting reps with Cleveland’s starting offense in offseason practices.

Shedeur Sanders (2) looks on as Deshaun Watson runs a drill during a Browns voluntary veteran minicamp in April. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

What Can The Steelers Get From Aaron Rodgers In His Last Year?

It helps that new coach Mike McCarthy spent 13 years with Rodgers in Green Bay. But the QB's success at age 42 will largely hinge on his supporting cast. On paper, the Steelers are stronger at wide receiver with the additions of veteran Michael Pittman Jr. and second-round rookie Germie Bernard. Pittsburgh also used its first-round pick on offensive tackle Max Iheanachor.

AFC South

Can C.J. Stroud Prove That He’s The Texans’ Long-Term QB?

Stroud had the fifth-year option in his rookie contract picked up, but he’s had back-to-back disappointing seasons since his stellar rookie campaign in 2023. The former No. 2 overall pick needs to make notable strides in the upcoming season to show Houston he’s worthy of a record-setting extension. If Stroud plays well, the Texans are positioned to be one of the AFC’s top contenders.

It's a make-or-break year for Texans QB C.J. Stroud after two straight disappointing seasons. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Can Colts QB Daniel Jones Regain Peak Form In 2026?

Jones was enjoying a career year in 2025 before a fractured fibula slowed him down and a torn Achilles ended his season in Week 14. The Colts showed faith in Jones by giving him QB1 money this spring — a two-year, $88 million deal — but it’s unclear how long it will take the former first-round pick to regain a rhythm, if he can do that at all in 2026. A torn Achilles is one of the most challenging injuries to return from.

Will The Jaguars Live Up To The Standard They Set Last Season?

The Jaguars had a surprisingly successful 2025 campaign in head coach Liam Coen's first year, winning 13 games en route to the franchise’s first division title since 2022. But they let two key contributors leave in free agency — RB Travis Etienne Jr., LB Devin Lloyd — and didn’t have a first-round pick in the 2026 draft.

Cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter’s health will be key — the former No. 2 overall pick missed 10 games as a rookie. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence played at an MVP level toward the end of last season, and that will need to continue for Jacksonville to build on last season’s success.

Travis Hunter missed 10 games as a rookie due to a ligament tear in his right knee. He expects to be ready for training camp. (Photo by Logan Bowles/Getty Images)

Can Titans QB Cam Ward Make A Big Second-Year Leap?

Under new coach Robert Saleh, the Titans have been intentional about bolstering their offense around second-year QB Ward, who showed flashes as a rookie but led the NFL with 55 sacks in the regular season and tied for the league lead with 11 fumbles.

Questions remain on the interior offensive line, but Tennessee has improved substantially at wide receiver. The team used the No. 4 overall pick on Ohio State’s Carnell Tate and signed slot WR Wan’Dale Robinson in free agency. New offensive coordinator Brian Daboll is a seasoned playcaller with plenty of experience working with talented quarterbacks, so the hope is that his presence will help Ward develop into a true franchise QB.

[Where Titans QB Cam Ward Stands Entering Pivotal Year 2]

AFC West

Will Bo Nix Climb Into The Elite QB Class?

Through two seasons, Nix has been a good quarterback and a very successful one, helping to guide the Broncos to back-to-back playoff appearances. But the former first-round pick has been inconsistent as a passer, particularly in his deep-ball accuracy.

A big step forward from Nix would make the Broncos one of the NFL’s most feared teams, as they already have one of the league’s best defenses. Trading for former Miami Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle should help Nix’s development.

The Broncos hope that their acquisition of receiver Jaylen Waddle from the Dolphins will help Bo Nix become an elite quarterback. (Photo by Aaron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post)

Will Patrick Mahomes, Once Healthy, Have Enough Help On Offense?

In reigning Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III, the Chiefs now have the most dynamic running back they’ve had in the Mahomes era. Walker left the Seattle Seahawks for a three-year, $45.03 million free-agent deal from Kansas City. But questions remain at the pass-catching spots. Veteran tight end Travis Kelce, at 36, is another year removed from his prime, and Kansas City’s supposed No. 1 receiver, Rashee Rice, hasn’t proved to be dependable.

Rice has played just 12 games over the past two seasons, and he's currently serving a 30-day jail sentence for violating the terms of his probation on a previous charge. His incarceration may slow his recovery from an offseason cleanup surgery on his right knee.

When Will No. 1 Pick Fernando Mendoza Become The Starting QB?

The expectation is that veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins will start the season for the Raiders while Mendoza sits and learns. That’s the preference of new head coach Klint Kubiak and general manager John Spytek. But struggles by Cousins and/or a quick acclimation by Mendoza would present a situation where the No. 1 overall pick sees the field earlier than expected.

Can New OC Mike McDaniel Bring The Best Out Of Justin Herbert?

Herbert is one of the league’s most talented quarterbacks, but his lack of playoff success (0-3) has hurt his standing compared to other top QBs. The Chargers hope that changes with McDaniel, a creative offensive mind who orchestrated the NFL’s top offense in 2023 as Miami's head coach.