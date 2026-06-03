2026 NFL Offseason: The Biggest Question Facing Every NFC Team Entering Summer

Summer break is fast approaching for NFL teams. Over the next two weeks, they’ll be wrapping up their offseason programs.

During the long wait for football’s return, what will be the top question lingering over every club?

I pick one key query for each NFC team (stay tuned for the AFC edition Friday):

NFC East

Can New Cowboys DC Christian Parker Turn Around The Defense?

On paper, the Dallas Cowboys are much improved on defense. Five of their seven draft picks were used on that side of the ball — most notably first-round picks Caleb Downs, who’s been touted as a generational defensive back prospect, and edge rusher Malachi Lawrence. Dallas also traded for standout edge Rashan Gary (7.5 sacks last season). Safety Jalen Thompson and cornerback Cobie Durant headline their free-agent acquisitions.

Cowboys first-round picks Caleb Downs and Malachi Lawrence pose with the team's Super Bowl trophies following their introductory press conferences in April. (Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via Getty Images)

But it will be up to the 34-year-old Parker, a first-time defensive playcaller, to put all the talent together into a competent unit. The Cowboys’ hopes of returning to the playoffs, and a potential postseason run, could hinge on the former defensive backs coach.

Can Giants QB Jaxson Dart Make A Second-Year Leap?

Dart is learning a new system, with former Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy taking over as Giants OC under new head coach John Harbaugh. There’s also a question of whether New York has enough firepower around the 2025 first-round pick.

The biggest concern is star receiver Malik Nabers, who, after tearing his ACL last season, had a cleanup procedure earlier this offseason. Nabers' availability for the start of the season remains unclear, and fellow receiver Darius Slayton has also been sidelined with a core muscle injury. The signing of Odell Beckham Jr. is nostalgic for New York fans, but at 33 years old, there’s no guarantee that he even makes the roster.

[Odell Beckham's Giants Reunion A Futile Trip Down Memory Lane]

Are The Eagles Going To Regret Trading A.J. Brown?

For months, the Philadelphia Eagles had been preparing their roster for the eventual departure of three-time All-Pro receiver Brown, who was officially traded to the New England Patriots on June 1. Philadelphia drafted USC’s Makai Lemon with the 20th overall pick, signed veteran receivers Hollywood Brown and Elijah Moore in free agency and traded for wideout Dontayvion Wicks. But can they fill the void left by Brown, who posted four straight 1,000-yard seasons with the Eagles? More will be asked of DeVonta Smith as quarterback Jalen Hurts’ top target.

After an unhappy tenure with the Eagles, A.J. Brown was all smiles during his first practice with the Patriots. (Photo by John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Will Jayden Daniels Reassert His Status As An Elite QB?

After missing 10 games due to injury last year, the Washington Commanders QB said he has a "bitter taste" in his mouth. The 2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year will look to get back on track with a new offensive coordinator in David Blough, who was Washington's assistant quarterbacks coach the previous two seasons.

NFC Central

Will Bears QB Caleb Williams Live Up To The Hype In Year 3?

If you thought this past year couldn’t have been any better for Williams, who led the Chicago Bears to an NFC North title and a playoff victory over the Packers last season, he was announced as the cover athlete for "Madden NFL 27" in early June — the first-ever Bear to claim that honor.

Caleb Williams shows off his "Iceman" pose on the deluxe cover of "Madden NFL 27." (Photo: EA Sports)

Williams & Co. face big expectations to build on what was Chicago’s first playoff appearance since 2020 and first division crown since 2018.

Are The Lions Equipped To Return To The NFC’s Elite?

A fourth-place schedule in 2026 could help the Detroit Lions return to double-digit wins in the 2026 season. But the play of the offensive line, which was an issue last year, will go a long way to Detroit reestablishing itself as a dominant team. The revamped unit has All-Pro offensive tackle Penei Sewell flipping from the right to left side. No. 2 running back David Montgomery is out of the picture, having been traded to the Houston Texans.

The pass-rush help for Aidan Hutchinson and the health of the secondary is paramount for the Lions, too. Starting defensive backs Terrion Arnold, DJ Reed and Brian Branch missed a combined 20 games in 2025.

When Will Packers Star Micah Parsons Return To Peak Form?

Recovering from a torn ACL suffered in mid-December, Parsons told reporters in early June that he’s about four months away from playing, which would put his return around October. But even if that timeline holds, there’s a question of how long it’ll take the superstar edge rusher to truly get his feet back under him. Green Bay will need Parsons at full strength down the stretch for what is expected to be a playoff push.

After Micah Parsons tore his ACL in Week 15 against the Denver Broncos, the Packers lost five straight games, including their first-round playoff game against the rival Bears. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Who Wins The Vikings' QB Battle?

The Vikings signed veteran quarterback and former No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray to compete with J.J. McCarthy to be QB1. Murray may have the slight advantage — the stakes are high in Minnesota after GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah’s firing in January — but the two quarterbacks have been splitting first-team reps in offseason practices.

NFC South

Who Wins The Falcons' QB Battle?

Michael Penix Jr., who’s making his way back from a third torn ACL, and former Miami Dolphins starter Tua Tagovailoa, who signed with Atlanta in March, are in a full-fledged competition to be the Falcons’ QB1. Penix has not yet been cleared for 11-on-11 work, so Tagovailoa has had the early advantage in reps with the starting offense.

While Michael Penix Jr. continues to recover from knee surgery, former Dolphin Tua Tagovailoa (above) is getting the majority of the reps during the Falcons' offseason program. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Can Bryce Young Cement His Place As The Panthers’ Long-Term QB?

Carolina picked up the fifth-year option in Young’s rookie deal, keeping him under contract through 2027. But the former No. 1 overall pick will need to build on an encouraging 2025 campaign to justify a long-term deal. He posted career-best passing numbers last season — a 63.6% completion rate for 3,011 yards and 23 TDs with 11 INTs — leading the Panthers to their first playoff appearance since 2017.

Will Tyler Shough Step Up To Become The Saints' Franchise QB?

Shough finished second in Offensive Rookie of the Year voting last season, despite starting just nine games. And he has ideal circumstances to build off his promising 2025 campaign. The former Louisville standout is entering Year 2 with coach Kellen Moore, and the Saints prioritized bolstering the surrounding offense. New Orleans signed running back Travis Etienne Jr. in free agency and used the No. 8 overall pick on wide receiver Jordyn Tyson.

Tyler Shough, a second-round pick last year, has new weapons on offense entering his second season with the Saints. (Photo by Getty Images)

How Will Bucs QB Baker Mayfield Perform In Last Year Of His Deal?

Mayfield had his worst season with Tampa Bay in 2025, and the Bucs failed to make the playoffs for the first time since 2020. The former No. 1 overall pick will have his fourth offensive coordinator in four seasons with the Bucs in Zac Robinson, and franchise legend Mike Evans — one of Mayfield's favorite receiving targets — departed in free agency.

NFC West

Can The Cardinals Maximize Jeremiyah Love, Marvin Harrison Jr.?

Despite the uncertainty at quarterback — Jacoby Brissett, Gardner Minshew and Carson Beck are the options — new Arizona Cardinals coach Mike LaFleur has plenty of talent on offense. But there are questions about whether the team has enough on the offensive line to give Love, the running back picked at No. 3 overall, a chance at success.

Third-round QB Carson Beck hands off the ball to first-round pick Jeremiyah Love during the Cardinals' rookie mincamp in May. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

For two seasons, receiver Harrison has failed to live up to the hype as the No. 4 overall pick of the 2024 draft. LaFleur was a wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator with the Niners before working as an OC the past five seasons, so perhaps he’ll bring an approach that can unlock Harrison’s talent.

Will The Rams Live Up To The Super Bowl Hype?

After the blockbuster trade for superstar defensive end Myles Garrett, the Los Angeles Rams have surged as the favorite to win Super Bowl LXI. They had already acquired former All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie in what’s been an aggressive offseason.

According to FOX Sports Research, it will mark the first time that a reigning MVP (Matthew Stafford) and DPOY (Garrett) will play on the same team in the following season (excluding Lawrence Taylor and Alan Page, who won both awards in 1986 and ‘71, respectively). Anything less than a Super Bowl trip would be a disappointment for Los Angeles.

[Ranking The Top 10 Moves After Myles Garrett, A.J. Brown Trades]

Can the 49ers' Stars Stay Healthy?

Injuries have been a recurring issue for the San Francisco 49ers for years, and health could shape their fortunes once again in 2026. Stars George Kittle (Achilles), Nick Bosa (ACL) and Fred Warner (ankle) all enter the new year coming off season-ending injuries.

Fred Warner (left) and Nick Bosa had to sit out much of last season with significant injuries. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)

Will Saints QB Sam Darnold Maintain His Elite Level Of Play?

Darnold beat the bust label years ago. But how he responds to a larger workload in 2026, coming off a Super Bowl victory, remains to be seen. The two-time Pro Bowler no longer has the luxury of having Kenneth Walker III in the backfield, and Zach Charbonnet is expected to miss the start of the season with a torn ACL. And with a first-time offensive coordinator in Brian Fleury replacing Klint Kubiak, Darnold may need to take greater ownership of the Seahawks’ offense.