New Playoff Teams In 2026? The 5 Non-Playoff Teams Most Likely To Make It

The start of training camp sparks hope for the fan bases of all 32 NFL teams, especially those who missed the playoffs the year prior. But even as the NFL sees plenty of turnover on a year-to-year basis, only a handful of teams that missed the postseason the year prior make the playoffs the next season.

Which teams will be a part of that group this year? FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd predicted which five non-playoff teams from last season are most likely to make the postseason in 2026 on a recent edition of "The Herd," as one of the 18 teams that missed the playoffs last year looked to replicate what the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots did in 2025.

Kansas City Chiefs

After star quarterback Patrick Mahomes tore his ACL in Week 15 last season, the Chiefs missed the playoffs for the first time since 2014. Now, with a healthy Mahomes, a new offensive weapon in Super Bowl LX MVP Kenneth Walker III and the addition of top-10 pick Mansoor Delane, Cowherd believes the Chiefs are able to make their way back into the playoff picture.

"Andy Reid. 27 seasons. Never had back-to-back losing seasons," Cowherd said. "They have two huge needs, corner (Delane) and running back (Walker). They have addressed both with elite players. They were 1-9 in one-score games.

"I do believe, when Mahomes has protection and a semi-solid run game, he’s a playoff quarterback. Kansas City is back in."

New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints finished their 2025 campaign on a high note under first-year coach Kellen Moore, when rookie quarterback Tyler Shough led the team to four wins in the final five games.

So, the Saints added around Shough over the offseason. They signed Jacksonville Jaguars standout Travis Etienne, adding him to a running back room with Alvin Kamara. They also used a top-10 pick on Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson and signed one of the top interior offensive linemen available in free agency, David Edwards.

Tyler Shough went 5-4 as a starter last season. (Photo by Tyler Kaufman/Getty Images)

With all of those additions, Shough surging and a relatively uncompetitive NFC South, Cowherd is expecting the Saints to make the playoffs for the first time since 2021.

"Very winnable division. It’s noisy in Tampa. Tyler Shough … [he] won four of their last five games last year. They went heavy with wide receiver, tight end and running back in the offseason," Cowherd said. "So they are building an offense around him and they got money to spend. Travis Etienne will shore up that running game, which was lousy last year. Their defense was top 10.

"This is not a firepower, offensive division. Tyler Shough played well late. … He led all rookies in completion percentage, passing yards and passer rating. … Tyler Shough was kind of the surprise quarterback in the league."

New York Giants

A new head coach in John Harbaugh and second-year Jaxson Dart could be the keys to the New York Giants earning a playoff spot. The Giants are getting Malik Nabers back after the star wide receiver's second season was cut short due to an ACL tear.

New York also loaded up in the draft. It selected Ohio State star linebacker Arvell Reese with the fifth overall pick before nabbing Miami (Fla.) offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa with the 10th overall pick.

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Those additions, plus some potential luck, lead Cowherd to think that the Giants will make the postseason as a wild-card team.

"The last two years, the Giants were 2-15 in one-score games. Last year, they were 1-7. Nobody was close to that bad," Cowherd said. "They have Dart, who was pretty good as a rookie. [Cam] Skattebo is back. They've added pieces on the offensive line. Arvell Reese, Malachi Fields, Notre Dame wide receiver, Francis Mauigoa, who was solid from Miami. So I love their draft class. I don’t think this is an 11, 12-win team. I think they sneak in as a wild card.

Baltimore Ravens

Cowherd also has Harbaugh's old team on this list. The Baltimore Ravens brought in Jesse Minter to replace Harbaugh after going 8-9 last season, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2021.

Like the Lions, the Ravens bring back the majority of their nucleus that helped them become one of the AFC's top teams earlier in the decade. Now, they just have to hope quarterback Lamar Jackson can remain healthy for a full season after missing four games last year.

"They have an easy schedule in the first seven weeks with a rookie head coach, first-time playcaller and a lot of moving parts. It’s kind of a soft opening for the Baltimore Ravens," Cowherd said. "Also, they’ve never missed back-to-back seasons since Lamar Jackson was their quarterback… Jesse Minter is going to be a great first-year head coach. … They don’t have everything buttoned up, I think they make their way in."

Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions enter the 2026 season with one of the easiest schedules in the NFL. Going by combined opponents' winning percentage from the 2025 season, the Lions have the sixth-easiest slate in the league, which could be enough to turn things around after a 9-8 year.

Detroit also returns the majority of its nucleus that helped it win the NFC North in back-to-back seasons in 2023 and 2024. Jared Goff has remained productive, and he still has high-level playmakers around him like Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jahmyr Gibbs.

The Lions are shuffling some things around along the offensive line and defense in 2026. However, Cowherd isn't too concerned about the changes Detroit is making along the edges.

"They face [one of the easiest schedules] in the NFL. New England had it last year. How did that work out last year? Made it to the Super Bowl," Cowherd said. "Detroit has upgraded. … They’re already good at running back, wide receiver, quarterback, O-line; they’ve shuffled in some players. Panay Sewell goes to left tackle, Blake Miller, the rookie, their top pick, goes to right tackle.

"This is a winning team. They had the most injured defense the last two years. … They’ve had bad injury luck. I think with a new OC, I think it’s kind of an offense in a mediocre defensive division where I think they’ll eat. The Lions are back in the playoffs."