Ranking 15 NFL Players Under the Most Pressure in 2026

After an eventful offseason in the NFL, the real drama is about to resume. Pressure is everywhere, as star players are trying to get their respective teams over the hump, get their careers back on track, reach their potential, live up to big contracts, earn new ones and everything in between.

So, with all of that considered, who's under the most pressure ahead of the 2026 NFL season? We ranked 15 players who must deliver big this year.

Bucky Brooks: The departure of Micah Parsons left a huge hole in the middle of the Cowboys’ defense. Despite the team’s commitment to replace Parsons' production, the unit misses the All-Pro's sideline-to-sideline playmaking prowess. Overshown has shown flashes as a disruptive defender (see: five sacks, an interception, forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in 2024 as a 12-game starter), but he has missed more games (32) than he has played (19) due to multiple knee injuries.

As he enters the final year of his rookie deal, Overshown is trying to carve out a long-term role and ideally earn a contract extension by season’s end. Meanwhile, the Cowboys need all they can get from the fourth-year linebacker. They've missed the postseason two years in a row, and their beleaguered defense is the primary reason for it. A healthy and productive Overshown could change their fortunes.

Brooks: The 2024 Defensive Rookie of the Year has the unenviable task of replacing a future gold jacket playmaker with a pair of Defensive Player of the Year awards and the single-season sack record. Verse not only steps into the role previously occupied by Myles Garrett, but he must anchor a defense that is transitioning under a new defensive coordinator. Given the lofty standards and expectations within the "Dawg Pound," the third-year pro must provide a disruptive presence on the frontline to enable the defense to continue suffocating opponents.

Moreover, Verse must deliver massive sack production to help compensate for the loss of a destructive force who posted eight straight seasons with at least 10 sacks. Considering the stellar performance and production of his predecessor, the Browns’ trade acquisition is on the hot seat to put up blockbuster numbers to justify the surprising trade. It's a huge challenge for a player who has earned two Pro Bowl selections in his two seasons yet recorded just 12 career sacks.

Eric D. Williams: The fifth-year running back recently earned Super Bowl MVP honors with the Seahawks. Now he's the potential X factor for his new team to get back to the big game. After signing a three-year, $45 million deal with the Chiefs, he will be counted on to serve as the bell-cow running back for an offense that has become a bit stale and whose all-world quarterback is coming back from a torn ACL. For years, Patrick Mahomes has compensated for Kansas City's mediocre running game. In fact, the Chiefs haven't had a single back eclipse 1,000 rushing yards in Mahomes' eight seasons as a starter.

The 31-year-old version of Mahomes will need more help, and Walker is more than capable of providing it. The bigger question is whether he can stay healthy. He struggled to stay on the field in Seattle, despite often sharing lead back duties.

Brooks: The big-play specialist averaged 20-plus yards per catch in back-to-back seasons as the secondary option in the Indianapolis Colts’ passing game. With a promotion to the No. 1 role after Michael Pittman’s departure, Pierce must show that he can win against elite corners and double coverage tactics.

Just as important, Pierce must validate the Colts’ $114 million commitment to a former WR2 transitioning to the featured playmaker spot. Although his position coach (Reggie Wayne) successfully made the transition when his Hall of Fame teammate (Marvin Harrison) retired, the student must apply his mentor's lessons to handle his new role and responsibilities as a go-to guy with the Colts desperate to get back to the playoffs.

Williams: Pickens has taken the high road in terms of his contract negotiations with the Cowboys, signing his franchise tender. So, he'll make $27.3 million on a one-year deal for the upcoming season.

But another strong season from Pickens could lead to an even greater payday, as evidenced by the recent extensions for Zay Flowers and Chris Olave. If Pickens matches the numbers he put up in a career year in 2025 (93 receptions for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns), he should be looking at a long-term deal that pays him over $30 million annually while also potentially serving as the catalyst to a deep Cowboys playoff run.

If Pickens falls well short of that, though, he could miss out on a major payday and might have to prove his worth again in 2027.

Tua Tagovailoa (right) is competing with Michael Penix Jr. (left) for the Falcons' starting quarterback job. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Brooks: If the former Pro Bowler cannot win a quarterback competition against a young, inexperienced passer with an extensive injury history, his days as a QB1 are over. Tagovailoa steps into a situation where he is surrounded by blue-chip talent on the perimeter, with a solid offensive line in front of him that will enable him to wheel and deal from the pocket.

As a quick-rhythm thrower who perfectly matches Kevin Stefanski’s quarterback profile, the seventh-year pro has the requisite "3Ps" (play caller, playmakers and protectors) needed to play at a high level. Considering he has led the league in completion percentage (72.9% in 2024) and passing yards (4,624 in 2023) at various points of his career, Tagovailoa enters the "no-excuse" zone in Atlanta.

Williams: Garrett finally got his wish in the blockbuster trade of this offseason, with Browns general manager Andrew Barry moving the reigning Defensive Player of the Year to a team built to win now in the Rams. Now, the expectation is the NFL’s all-time single-season sack leader will elevate a Rams defense that underperformed in the bright spotlight of the postseason.

Specifically, the Rams had trouble closing out offenses at the end of games. It was a surprise given that they finished the regular season tied for sixth in the league in sacks (47) and fifth in pressure rate (38%). But they finished with just one sack in three postseason games. Enter Garrett (and perhaps Aaron Donald?), who was brought in as the final piece for L.A.'s Super Bowl puzzle.

Myles Garrett will be asked to be the Rams' closer on defense in 2026. (Photo by Ric Tapia/Getty Images)

Brooks: The two-time Pro Bowl selection has been lauded as a fringe top-five quarterback, but a résumé still void of a postseason win (and big moments in general) has critics questioning whether Herbert is a clutch performer capable of sparking a Super Bowl run.

Despite his record-breaking success as a gunslinger during the regular season, including the most passing yards and completions in NFL history through the first five seasons of a career, the seventh-year pro has plenty to prove with a new offensive coordinator at the helm. Mike McDaniel not only brings a wealth of knowledge and experience as a playcaller, but a quarterback-friendly scheme that transforms a simple game of "pitch-and-catch" into a pinball session that lights up the scoreboard.

If Herbert is unable to lead the Chargers on an extended playoff run, the football world will continue to view him as a talented underachiever who gives off Cinderella vibes in the postseason.

Williams: After getting traded to the team he preferred and a coach he respects in Mike Vrabel, there should be no need for Brown to partake in the theatrics that defined the end of his tenure in Philadelphia (see: reading a book in-game on the sidelines). It’s time for Brown to let his play do the talking in New England.

Brown’s playing with perhaps the best young quarterback in the game in Drake Maye. Moreover, the Patriots need Brown to play like a No. 1 receiver, particularly in the red zone where he should receive plenty of 1-on-1 matchups. New England has a much tougher schedule after a surprising run to the Super Bowl last season, and the addition of Brown should help add more explosive plays to this offense.

Williams: The lightbulb seemed to turn on for Young in 2025 after struggles in his first two seasons, when he was benched for Andy Dalton after the Panthers took him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 draft. He led Carolina to the playoffs last season, helping the Panthers win the NFC South.

Specifically, Young played clutch in critical moments of the game, as evidenced by leading the Panthers to six game-winning drives last season and pushing the Rams to the limit in a close playoff loss.

But Young has to continue improving if he's going to command a long-term deal. The Panthers exercised the fifth-year option on his rookie deal for the 2027 season, but he's not getting a big extension until he can prove he can play at a high level on a consistent basis. This year is the ultimate test.

Brooks: After making a blockbuster trade to acquire Hunter in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Jaguars are counting on their prized acquisition to make his mark in 2026 as a full-time cover corner and part-time offensive playmaker. Although Hunter flashed big-play potential as an offensive weapon as a rookie prior to his season-ending injury, the 6-foot-1, 185-pound dynamo is expected to step into the CB1 role this season to upgrade a turnover-obsessed defense with his ball-hawking presence.

While questions persist about his athleticism and explosiveness after his ACL injury, the second-year pro must play like an elite defender and pass-catcher from Day 1 to silence the critics doubting his impact potential as a two-way pro.

Williams: Just three years ago, Stroud posted one of the better rookie QB seasons en route to leading the Texans to a surprising postseason appearance (and victory). But the former No. 2 overall pick has failed to play to that level since, throwing just 39 touchdowns compared to 20 interceptions while taking 75 sacks (tied for sixth-most in the league).

That regression is why Houston didn't sign him to an extension this offseason, something that seemed like a lock two years ago. During that charmed rookie season, Stroud threw for over 4,000 yards with 23 touchdown passes and just five interceptions, posting a 100.8 passer rating. The Texans have a championship-level defense but need Stroud to return to form to make a legitimate run at a title.

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Williams: Nacua would be wise to let his play do the talking as he heads into a contract year. The BYU product has been one of the best receivers in the league since entering the NFL as a fifth-round selection in the 2023 draft. However, immaturity and off-field issues led to Nacua checking himself into a holistic care facility this offseason.

McVay said Nacua’s situation has not risen to the level where he's no longer in the Rams' long-term plans. But the extension that seemed inevitable when last season concluded still has to be earned.

On the field, Nacua deserves to be paid among the top receivers in the league. But given the natural concerns surrounding his behavior coupled with how the Rams traditionally handle contract extensions, he will have to not only wait for a new contract but prove he's good for it.

Williams: After a disappointing 2025, the Ravens opted to move on from longtime head coach John Harbaugh, and Jackson had a say in who replaced him. Baltimore ultimately hired Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter to replace Harbaugh, and he brought in 29-year-old Declan Doyle from the Chicago Bears to be the team's offensive coordinator, which will undoubtedly bring a new approach to the Ravens.

Now, it's up to Jackson to make it work.

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The 29-year-old, two-time NFL MVP had an underwhelming season himself last year, in which he struggled to stay healthy and didn't play to his elite potential when he was on the field. That led to the Ravens missing the playoffs for the first time since 2021, as questions about Jackson's ability to perform in big moments continue to linger.

And, oh yeah, Jackson is seeking a new deal that would make him the highest-paid player in the league. How's that for pressure?

Williams: A.J. Brown has been traded to New England, so there’s no excuse for bad vibes in Philadelphia. And although Hurts has his sixth offensive coordinator in seven seasons in Philadelphia with Sean Mannion, he must prove to doubters that he is an elite signal-caller in the league.

Armed with one of the best offensive lines, one of the best runners in Saquon Barkley and a talented receiver room led by DeVonta Smith, along with some intriguing newcomers, Hurts has the weapons and system in place to create an explosive offense. Now he must go out and make it happen.

Eagles offense a concern heading into 2026 season?

Brooks: The rhetoric around the former Super Bowl MVP is alarming, given his individual success and the Eagles’ status as a perennial contender. Despite leading the franchise to a pair of Super Bowl appearances where he outplayed Patrick Mahomes in each contest, the Eagles’ sagging passing game with Brown as the featured playmaker has raised concerns about Hurts’ long-term effectiveness as a pocket passer.

With his sixth playcaller in place since arriving in Philadelphia, Hurts must adapt to another system while dealing with outsized expectations from a fan base growing increasingly frustrated by the Eagles’ inconsistent offense. Hurts needs a strong 2026 campaign to silence the boo birds and naysayers — and perhaps save his head coach's job, if not his own. Hurts has seen firsthand in Philly how this could all play out.