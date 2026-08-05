NFL Catchup: Another Donald Update; Diggs Finds New Home; Texans Welcome Back A WR

The pads are on at training camp for all 32 teams across the NFL, but transactions continue to dominate the headlines early on in practice season.

Wednesday gave us another update in Aaron Donald's potential return to football, with the most recent bit of news suggesting that he might be on the precipice of rejoining the Los Angeles Rams. Elsewhere, Stefon Diggs found his next professional home after being a free agent for the last few months, and the Detroit Lions general manager provided some insight on extension negotiations with star running back Jahmyr Gibbs.

Here are all the headlines you need to know from Wednesday around the NFL.

Two years after walking away from the game, Aaron Donald might be ready to put the pads back on. The former All-Pro defensive tackle officially worked out with the Los Angeles Rams Wednesday, per the NFL Wire .

Donald wanted to do a workout in a football helmet, even though he did not wear pads during it, according to ESPN . He ended up using the Rams’ team equipment at their facility during training camp, requiring them to report his activity to the NFL.

A league source recently told our Erc D. Williams that Donald was leaning toward returning. However, Los Angeles hasn't given Donald a date he has to make a decision.

If Donald unretires, he'll join arguably the most talented defense in the NFL. The defensive line already features two-time Defensive Player of the Year winner Myles Garrett, Byron Young, Kobie Turner, Braden Fiske and Poona Ford to go with a secondary that has cornerbacks Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson.

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs reportedly agreed to a one-year contract worth up to $12 million with the Washington Commanders.

Diggs spent last season with the New England Patriots, recording 85 receptions for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns across 17 games during their Super Bowl run.

The four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver, who was a key contributor during New England's run to the Super Bowl last season, provides Daniels and the Commanders with another target out wide along with Terry McLaurin.

Prior to the signing, Washington needed another receiver following the departure of Deebo Samuel, who recently rejoined the San Francisco 49ers. There was some speculation that the team could go after 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk if he became available.

Now, Washington has some stability after McLaurin in a wide receiver room that includes Dyami Brown, Luke McCaffrey, Treylon Burks and third-round rookie Antonio Williams.

Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell returned to the practice field in a limited capacity Wednesday, participating in padded practice drills for the first time since December 2024.

Dell missed the entire 2025 season after sustaining multiple torn knee ligaments and a dislocated kneecap in late 2024. He ran routes and caught passes from quarterback C.J. Stroud during individual work Wednesday.

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Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said his recovery plan is unchanged and he expects Dell to continue his program as scheduled.

Dell has totals of 1,376 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns over 25 career games as he formed a strong connection with Stroud in their rookie seasons back in 2023.

When Atlanta Falcons star Bijan Robinson reset the running back market with his historic extension, he didn't just secure his own future, but he started a ticking clock in Detroit. Now, all eyes turn to Jahmyr Gibbs and his potential extension with the Lions.

Speaking with SiriusXM NFL Radio on Wednesday, Lions general manager Brad Holmes gave an update on where negotiations stand with Gibbs.

"We love Jahmyr," Holmes said. "Me and Dan [Quinn] have always been believers in that one-two punch. I just think that’s kind of how the league is going now and we’re having dialogue. We’ll see where it goes."

Gibbs has been one of the NFL’s premier playmakers since coming into the league. Despite sharing a workload in Detroit's backfield, he has compiled 3,580 rushing yards and 39 touchdowns, while adding 181 receptions for 1,449 yards and another 10 scores through the air.

Robinson’s three-year, $75 million deal gives both sides a baseline for negotiations. That contract made Robinson the highest-paid running back in NFL history, a title Gibbs could soon claim.

Whether Gibbs receives a similar payout remains to be seen, but as long as his camp hold-in continues, all pressure rests on the Lions front office.

49ers Injury Bug Continues During Training Camp

The San Francisco 49ers' injury bug continues to bite during training camp this year. On Wednesday, the team was missing over 20% of its roster, with plenty of key faces not suiting up for practice, per The Athletic .

Several key players have been added to the injury report, according to ESPN . Nick Bosa and Dre Greenlaw are dealing with soreness, Kyle Juszczyk has a broken finger, Jacob Cowing is managing a hip flexor strain and Carver Willis is in concussion protocol.

Brett Toth is dealing with an undisclosed injury, while head coach Kyle Shanahan remains limited as he works his way back to the sidelines full-time.