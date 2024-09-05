NFC West Champions: Complete list of winners by year

National Football League
The NFC West has consistently produced some of the most competitive teams in the NFL over the past decade. This division has witnessed a changing of the guard, with multiple franchises claiming the title of NFC West champion. Check out the complete list of NFC West champions including year, team and record.

NFC West Champions

  • 2023: San Francisco 49ers (12-5)
  • 2022: San Francisco 49ers (13-4)
  • 2021: Los Angeles Rams (12-5)
  • 2020: Seattle Seahawks (12-4)
  • 2019: San Francisco 49ers (13-3)
  • 2018: Los Angeles Rams (13-3)
  • 2017: Los Angeles Rams (11-5)
  • 2016: Seattle Seahawks (10-5-1)
  • 2015: Arizona Cardinals (13-3)
  • 2014: Seattle Seahawks (12-4)
  • 2013: Seattle Seahawks (13-3)
  • 2012: San Francisco 49ers (11-4-1)
  • 2011: San Francisco 49ers (13-3)
  • 2010: Seattle Seahawks (7-9)

  • 2009: Arizona Cardinals (10-6)
  • 2008: Arizona Cardinals (9-7)
  • 2007: Seattle Seahawks (10-6)
  • 2006: Seattle Seahawks (9-7)
  • 2005: Seattle Seahawks (13-3)
  • 2004: Seattle Seahawks (9-7)
  • 2003: St. Louis Rams (12-4)
  • 2002: San Francisco 49ers (10-6)
  • 2001: St. Louis Rams (14-2)
  • 2000: New Orleans Saints (10-6)
  • 1999: St. Louis Rams (13-3)
  • 1998: Atlanta Falcons (14-2)
  • 1997: San Francisco 49ers (13-3)
  • 1996: Carolina Panthers (12-4)
  • 1995: San Francisco 49ers (11-5)
  • 1994: San Francisco 49ers (13-3)
  • 1993: San Francisco 49ers (10-6)
  • 1992: San Francisco 49ers (14-2)
  • 1991: New Orleans Saints (11-5)
  • 1990: San Francisco 49ers (14-2)
  • 1989: San Francisco 49ers (14-2)
  • 1988: San Francisco 49ers (10-6)
  • 1987: San Francisco 49ers (13-3)
  • 1986: San Francisco 49ers (13-3)
  • 1985: Los Angeles Rams (11-5)
  • 1984: San Francisco 49ers (15-1)
  • 1983: San Francisco 49ers (10-6)
  • 1982: Atlanta Falcons (5-4)*
  • 1981: San Francisco 49ers (13-3)
  • 1980: Atlanta Falcons (12-4)
  • 1979: Los Angeles Rams (9-7)
  • 1978: Los Angeles Rams (12-4)
  • 1977: Los Angeles Rams (10-4)
  • 1976: Los Angeles Rams (10-3-1)
  • 1975: Los Angeles Rams (12-2)
  • 1974: Los Angeles Rams (10-4)
  • 1973: Los Angeles Rams (12-2)
  • 1972: San Francisco 49ers (8-5-1)
  • 1971: San Francisco 49ers (9-5)
  • 1970: San Francisco 49ers (10-3-1)
  • 1969: Los Angeles Rams (11-3)
  • 1968: Baltimore Colts (13-1)
  • 1967: Los Angeles Rams (11-1-2)

* A player strike ended the season early and the NFL did not record division winners.

Who has won the most NFC West championships?

The San Francisco 49ers have won the most NFC West division championships with 22 titles. Below is a list of each current team and how many times they have won the division:

  • San Francisco 49ers – 22
  • Los Angeles Rams – 16
  • Seattle Seahawks – 9
  • Arizona Cardinals – 3
