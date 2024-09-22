National Football League Tom Brady's LFG Player of the Game for Week 3: Ravens RB Derrick Henry Published Sep. 22, 2024 8:13 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

After games he broadcasts for FOX Sports during the 2024 NFL season, Tom Brady is choosing one standout star from that game as the LFG Player of the Game.

For Week 3's Baltimore Ravens 28-25 win over the Dallas Cowboys, that honor went to veteran Baltimore running back Derrick Henry. In the perennial Pro Bowler's best game in a Ravens uniform thus far, Henry recorded 25 carries for 151 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 6 yards per carry.

Tom Brady's LFG Player of the Game: Ravens RB Derrick Henry | Week 3 DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE

Henry told Brady that in practice this week after an 0-2 start to the year, he challenged the Ravens' offensive line to set the tone early in Sunday's game. Baltimore did just that, while jumping out to a 28-6 lead before holding off a late Dallas rally.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I think those guys did a great job and took that to heart," Henry said. "We just wanted to get it going, get the momentum on our side and keep the momentum on our side. We started doing that early, but as the game went on, it kind of flaked out, so we gotta fix that.

"Just glad to get the win in this environment, and a great game as well."

The Ravens are now 1-2 on the season, as are the Cowboys. Check out Brady's previous LFG Player of the Game winners here!

[ Check out our hub for all things Tom Brady here! ]

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily .]

share