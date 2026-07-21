2026 NFL Preseason Odds: Bettors Backing 'Dog Cardinals In HOF Game

NFL fans are always enthusiastic about the return of football — even if it's just the preseason.

With that in mind, the 2026 preseason begins on Thursday, Aug. 6, with the annual Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio.

This year's exhibition will feature the Arizona Cardinals and the Carolina Panthers.

Let's dive into the odds ahead of the Hall of Fame Game as of Aug. 3.

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CARDINALS-PANTHERS ODDS

Spread: Panthers -1.5 (Panthers favored to win by 1.5 points or more, otherwise Cardinals cover)

Moneyline: Panthers -120 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.33 total); Cardinals +100 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Over/Under: 35.5 points scored by both teams combined

WINNING MARGIN (4-WAY)

*odds via FanDuel Sportsbook as of 8/3

Panthers by 1-13 points: +145 (bet $10 to win $24.50 total)

Panthers 14+: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Cardinals by 1-13 points: +150 (bet $10 to win $25 total)

Cardinals 14+: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

According to BetMGM, 78% of money is on Arizona to cover the 1.5 points against Carolina. And 73% of the money is on the score to eclipse the Over of 35.5.

From a historical perspective, the Panthers' only other appearance in the Hall of Fame Game came in 1995. In that game, Carolina faced fellow expansion team Jacksonville, getting the 20-14 victory over the Jaguars.

The Cardinals, on the other hand, are Hall of Fame Game veterans. The 2026 game will mark Arizona's sixth time playing in Canton, and the franchise comes into the exhibition with a 1-3-1 record.

Regarding regular-season records, the Panthers come into this matchup after going 8-9 in 2025. They secured first place in the NFC South but fell to the Rams in the Wild Card round, 34-31.

The Cardinals didn't fare nearly as well as the Panthers did last season. Arizona notched a dismal 3-14 record, finishing 16th overall in the NFC.