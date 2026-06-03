NFL Offseason Check-In: Where Titans QB Cam Ward Stands Entering Pivotal Year 2

NASHVILLE — Everything about Cam Ward’s budding relationship with Brian Daboll feels intentional.

The two regularly discuss Daboll’s past work with quarterbacks — Jaxson Dart and Josh Allen most recently, but also his time around Tom Brady and Brett Favre. There’s talk of mixing some of those lessons into the Tennessee Titans’ 2026 offense.

Daboll’s tumultuous New York Giants head-coaching tenure aside, Ward has seen what his new OC's offenses have looked like at their best — and the second-year Titans quarterback wants to see that manifest in Tennessee.

"I’m trying to get better at seeing from an offensive playcaller’s standpoint and why he’s calling a play, whether it’s first or second down," Ward said last week at OTAs in Nashville. "Trying to see where his mind is at."

That synergy with Daboll is intertwined with a larger Titans hope in 2026: Ward making sizable steps toward becoming a true franchise quarterback.

Last year’s No. 1 overall pick flashed promise as a rookie, but he had issues both inside and outside his control — ball-security woes, coaching instability and a talent-lacking supporting cast. In 17 games, he completed 59.8% of his passes for 3,196 yards and 15 touchdowns with 14 turnovers, including seven interceptions.

Cam Ward was often on the run as a rookie, leading the league with 55 sacks taken and tying for the league lead with 11 fumbles. (Photo by Derick Hingle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Titans went 3-14 under two head coaches, Brian Callahan and Mike McCoy, before hiring former Jets head coach Robert Saleh in January. Saleh brought in Daboll shortly after.

With a more experienced coaching staff and what appears to be a more competent offense around Ward, plus a year of seasoning, Tennessee is banking on a second-year leap.

Daboll and the Titans’ new offensive staff like what they've seen from Ward on tape. They didn’t come in wanting to tweak his mechanics. What they’re looking for, instead, is more consistency from Ward — the "every day, monotonous plays of being a great quarterback," as left guard Peter Skoronski put it. That’s been the focus on individual drills during offseason practices.

At the same time, the coaches don't want to take away from Ward’s ability to create spectacular plays. "Aggressive but not reckless" is the mentality stressed in the quarterback room.

"He wants to be great," Daboll said last month of Ward. "He’s instinctive. When we’re just watching the tape, he’s able to communicate the things that he sees and why he did certain things … last year.

"We’re installing the new system to him right now," Daboll added. "He picks it up very quickly."

Before working with Josh Allen and Jaxson Dart, a young Brian Daboll was the quarterbacks coach for the Jets in 2008, Brett Favre's lone season in New York. (Photo by Rich Kane/Icon SMI/Icon Sport Media via Getty Images)

Early on, teammates have seen growth from Ward. Skoronski has already seen the ripple effect of having a new offensive staff.

"It’s just a level of experience that I think Cam really responds to, and it seems like they’re playing to his strengths a lot," Skoronski told reporters at OTAs. "I think when you have that guy really humming, everyone really falls into place behind that."

Veteran safety Amani Hooker has noticed a change facing Ward in 7-on-7 and team periods as well.

"Just his knowledge of the game, understanding the situation," Hooker explained. "When he can zip the ball in there and when he has to put some air into it. And understanding coverages — you can tell he’s starting to understand what we're in even when we disguise."

In his work away from the facility, Ward focused on slowing down in the pocket. The goal is to be more in sync with his receivers and allow his tackles to properly set, helping to avoid bad situations.

Ward has also debuted a slimmer body in OTAs. He’s lost 10 pounds. He’s been conscious of his diet and calorie intake. There’s more cardio in his workout regimen.

"I just think it’ll help me with durability — being faster, getting up in the pocket," Ward said. "Just trying to play to my speed, not anyone else’s speed."

On the field, his connection with rookie receiver Carnell Tate, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2026 draft, has flashed potential. Last Friday, the two heated up toward the end of practice. Ward first delivered a beautiful sideline pass, which Tate snagged with one hand. The duo later connected on a third-down, contested jump pass for a conversion in a hurry-up drill.

"I just think we’re running faster plays to where I can control a lot of it," Ward explained. "And then I get to see angles of guys, where they’re going. I just anticipate the throw."

The more Ward is in flow, the better it will be for the Titans in 2026.