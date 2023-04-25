National Football League
Bears mum on whether team would draft Georgia's Jalen Carter at No. 9
National Football League

Bears mum on whether team would draft Georgia's Jalen Carter at No. 9

Published Apr. 25, 2023 6:10 p.m. ET

While raving about Jalen Carter’s talent, Chicago Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunningham revealed little Tuesday when it comes to whether the team would feel comfortable taking a chance in the draft on the Georgia defensive tackle.

"I think the more time you spend around him, the more you realize he’s a good player, but you get to know him more as a person," Cunningham said.

Cunningham said there’s "no denying" Carter’s talent, but will make "the best decision for us and our organization."

The Bears come in with the No. 9 overall pick and no shortage of weaknesses to address after finishing with a league-worst 3-14 record in their first season under general manager Ryan Poles and coach Matt Eberflus.

They could use another blocker to protect quarterback Justin Fields. They have a glaring need for an edge rusher after registering a league-low 20 sacks as well as a disruptive force on the interior of their defensive line.

Carter was projected as a potential No. 1 overall pick when the Bears owned it. They traded down eight spots with the quarterback-needing Carolina Panthers for star receiver DJ Moore and a haul of draft picks.

There are questions about how far Carter will fall because of concerns about his character, not to mention a rough pro day. He was involved in a car crash that killed Bulldogs offensive lineman Devin Willock and a recruiting staffer, Chandler LeCroy. That led to him being given one year’s probation and a $1,000 fine after pleading no contest to misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and racing.

ADVERTISEMENT

At his pro day, Carter was sprawled out on his back apparently suffering from cramps following position drills. He did not participate in other tests, including the 40-yard dash and broad jump.

"You turn on the tape a couple years ago when they first won the national championship and they had all those defensive lineman on the field, you couldn’t help but notice (No.) 88, and then knowing that, oh, he’s going to be in next year’s class," Cunningham said. "And then you turn on the tape this year and you see a lot of the same flashes where he’s been playing through things.

"So I think he’s one of those players that you covet just in terms of being one of the better defensive tackles in this class."

The Bears have 10 picks in the draft, including two second-rounders at Nos. 53 and 61 and the first pick of the third at No. 64. Their options for an offensive linemen at No. 9 could be Ohio State’s Paris Johnson Jr. or maybe Northwestern’s Peter Skoronski, Georgia’s Broderick Jones or Tennessee’s Darnell Wright.

And if all four are available?

"I think that’s what we’re still working through," Cunningham said. "We’re always using as many scenarios as we can."

Reporting done by The Associated Press.

NFL Draft coverage from FOX Sports:

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2023 NHL Stanley Cup odds: Expert picks and predictions to win the playoffs
2023 NHL Stanley Cup odds: Expert picks and predictions to win the playoffs
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleMarch Madness Schedule 2023 Image March Madness ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNCAA Tournament Bracket Image NCAA Tournament Bracket2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA MVP Race Image NBA MVP RaceNBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes