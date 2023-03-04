National Football League
National Football League

Anthony Richardson breaks multiple QB records at NFL combine

Published Mar. 4, 2023 5:16 p.m. EST

Few 2023 NFL Draft prospects have received more buzz in recent weeks than Anthony Richardson. Though Richardson went just 6-6 in his only full season as a starting quarterback at Florida, NFL teams are reportedly enamored with the 6-foot-4, 244-pound signal caller's athletic potential, and he is now widely expected to go in the first round of the draft.

Richardson's performance in Saturday's quarterback drills at the NFL Scouting Combine will only further fuel that hype, as the 21-year-old set new combine records for a quarterback with a 40.5 inch vertical jump and 10-foot-9-inch distance in the broad jump. 

[C.J. Stroud, Will Levis, Anthony Richardson don't lack confidence at NFL combine]

Richardson then ran the 40-yard dash in just 4.44 seconds, which will likely be the fastest time for a quarterback in his draft class.

ADVERTISEMENT

Richardson's combine performance is especially noteworthy when compared to several other NFL stars, including one of his role models in 2015 league MVP Cam Newton:

[Florida QB Anthony Richardson's NFL Draft No. 1 pick odds on the move]

Richardson's display Saturday had NFL Twitter buzzing as the Florida product continues to burnish his resume heading into next month's draft. Check out the highlights of his drills as well as some of the reactions to them below!

More NFL Draft coverage:

Top stories from FOX Sports:

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Anthony Richardson
Florida Gators
College Football
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: MLS commissioner says league has 'flexibility' to pursue Lionel Messi
MLS commissioner says league has 'flexibility' to pursue Lionel Messi
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball RankingsUSFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNCAA Tournament Projections Image NCAA Tournament Projections2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA MVP Race Image NBA MVP Race
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes