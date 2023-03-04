National Football League Anthony Richardson breaks multiple QB records at NFL combine Published Mar. 4, 2023 5:16 p.m. EST share facebook twitter reddit link

Few 2023 NFL Draft prospects have received more buzz in recent weeks than Anthony Richardson. Though Richardson went just 6-6 in his only full season as a starting quarterback at Florida, NFL teams are reportedly enamored with the 6-foot-4, 244-pound signal caller's athletic potential, and he is now widely expected to go in the first round of the draft.

Richardson's performance in Saturday's quarterback drills at the NFL Scouting Combine will only further fuel that hype, as the 21-year-old set new combine records for a quarterback with a 40.5 inch vertical jump and 10-foot-9-inch distance in the broad jump.

Richardson then ran the 40-yard dash in just 4.44 seconds, which will likely be the fastest time for a quarterback in his draft class.

Richardson's combine performance is especially noteworthy when compared to several other NFL stars, including one of his role models in 2015 league MVP Cam Newton:

Richardson's display Saturday had NFL Twitter buzzing as the Florida product continues to burnish his resume heading into next month's draft. Check out the highlights of his drills as well as some of the reactions to them below!

