National Football League Aaron Rodgers 'all in' on Jeff Ulbrich being Jets' full-time head coach Updated Nov. 28, 2024 12:46 p.m. ET

What the future holds for the New York Jets is anyone's guess, but Aaron Rodgers would like to see that future involve Jeff Ulbrich as the head coach.

"I'm definitely all in on ‘Brick' [Ulbrich,]" Rodgers said Wednesday, according to SNY. "I love ‘Brick.' But, again, that's out of my control. I'm not gonna say, ‘Brick or nothing.' You know, I need to see how I'm feeling. Obviously, I would love to play for ‘Brick' again. He's a fantastic human being, but there's a lot of things that can change in the next six weeks.

"There could be some really good feelings coming out of this, or there could be wholesale changes, and I might be part of that."

The Jets fired head coach Robert Saleh after the team's 2-3 start in favor of Ulbrich, their defensive coordinator. Meanwhile, the Jets acquired wide receiver and three-time All-Pro Davante Adams from the Las Vegas Raiders following their Week 6 loss to the Buffalo Bills. That said, the coaching change and Adams acquisition haven't produced the desired outcome, as New York is 1-5 with Ulbrich as head coach, falling to 3-8. The Jets previously went 20-36 under Saleh from 2021-24.

To boot, general manager Joe Douglas was fired following the Jets' Week 11 loss at home to the Indianapolis Colts.

The Jets recently announced that "The 33rd Team" will consult owner Woody Johnson on filling both the general manager and head-coaching vacancies, led by former Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum and former Minnesota Vikings president Rick Spielman. "The 33rd Team" is a group of "former NFL executives, coaches and players [who] come together to help educate and inform avid football fans with the help of graduate students from around the country."

This season is Rodgers' first full run under center for the Jets, as he tore his Achilles on the opening possession of the 2023 season. The four-time NFL MVP has totaled 2,442 passing yards, 17 passing touchdowns, seven interceptions and an 88.9 passer rating this season, while completing 63.4% of his passes. Rodgers hasn't thrown for 300 yards in a single game since joining the Jets and has four games this season where he has thrown for under 200 yards.

Despite their lowly record, Ulbrich said on Wednesday that his "plan" is to keep Rodgers under center barring injury. The Jets currently own the No. 7 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Next up for Rodgers and the Jets is a home matchup against the Seattle Seahawks (6-5) this coming Sunday (1 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app). New York is coming off its bye week.

