National Football League Jets reportedly fire GM Joe Douglas, weeks after firing coach Robert Saleh Published Nov. 19, 2024 12:38 p.m. ET

The New York Jets have fired general manager Joe Douglas, per multiple reports. ESPN was first to report the news.

Douglas was in the final year of his contract, and the Jets were seen as likely to move on from him, especially after firing head coach Robert Saleh in October.

The Jets had a 30-64 record in Douglas's five-plus year tenure as general manager. Though Douglas was praised for assembling a young, talented core of defensive players like cornerback Sauce Gardner and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, his selection of quarterback Zach Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft backfired, as did the blockbuster 2023 trade with the Green Bay Packers for four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers to replace Wilson.

In the nearly 18 months since that trade, the Jets have made several other key personnel moves with Rodgers in mind, most notably acquiring his former Packers teammate Davante Adams from the Raiders via trade in October, but those moves have failed to translate into on-field success.

The regression of several key members of the Jets' young core this season, including Gardner, has also been stark.

The 40-year-old Rodgers has pledged to keep playing in 2025, but whether he continues to do so with the Jets remains to be seen.

