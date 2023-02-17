Aaron Jones staying with Packers under restructured deal
Running back Aaron Jones has agreed to remain with the Green Bay Packers on a restructured deal with a reduced salary for the upcoming season.
Drew Rosenhaus, Jones’ agent, said Jones will make $11 million in 2023 — including an $8.52 million signing bonus — rather than the $16 million he had been projected to make. Jones confirmed his return to Green Bay on social media.
ESPN first reported Jones’ restructured deal.
Rosenhaus noted the $11 million salary will increase Jones’ total pay since 2021 to $31 million, the most for any running back other than San Francisco’s Christian McCaffrey during that stretch.
Jones, 28, rushed for a career-high 1,121 yards on 213 carries and caught 59 passes for 395 yards last season as part of a running-back tandem with 2020 second-round pick AJ Dillon. Jones scored seven touchdowns — five receiving and two rushing.
He also was the Packers’ nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, which recognizes players for community service off the field as well as achievements on the field
The 2017 fifth-round pick from UTEP joined Jim Brown and Adrian Peterson as the only players in NFL history to combine 5,000-plus yards rushing, 60-plus touchdowns from scrimmage while averaging at least five yards per carry over their first six NFL seasons.
Jones, who is listed at 5-foot-9 and 208 pounds, has a career average of 5.11 yards per rush that ranks fourth in league history among running backs with at least 850 carries.
"When we got first here, you’re thinking, ‘Hey, this probably won’t last long because the way he’s built and his size,’ and he just keeps on defying the odds," Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said last month during his season-ending news conference.
Reporting by Associated Press.
Top stories from FOX Sports:
- Travis, Jason Kelce share ‘tears of joy’ while reflecting on Super Bowl LVII
- There Super Bowl LVII futures to make to win 2023-24 NFL title
- Jalen Hurts has proven his worth. So what might an Eagles extension look like?
- As Aaron Rodgers mulls future, Patrick Mahomes should be front of mind
- Eagles believe title window not closed: ‘We’ll be back next year'
- 2023 NFL coaching tracker: News, rumors, interviews
- 2023 NFL Draft QB rankings: Bryce Young leads talented top 10
- Should Chicago consider trading Justin Fields and drafting a QB?