Herd Hierarchy Week 15: A Change at No. 1, Chiefs Drop With Loss to Texans

Are the Rams the most complete team? Did the Texans take the Chiefs spot after Sunday Night Football? How badly did Jalen Hurts' performance hurt the Eagles?

Those are the questions Colin Cowherd has answers to in the most recent edition of the "Herd Hierarchy." Remember, Cowherd isn't ranking teams based on what they've done lately or their record. Rather, it's an encapsulation of where each team in the NFL stands, holistically, taking into consideration which opponents each team has beaten, how healthy they are and their ceiling for the rest of the year.

So, let's take a look at Cowherd's most recent top 10 after an exciting weekend of football, and heading into Week 15.

Herd Hierarchy for Week 15: Chargers rise, Bills fall, Eagles out? | The Herd

10. Buffalo Bills

"They've won 10 straight home games in December and January and Josh Allen has a career-high completion percentage and yards per attempt this season … They'll go as far as Josh Allen can take them … The best quarterback in the world is Josh Allen."

9. Los Angeles Chargers

"The Chargers are now 5-0 in primetime this season. They're a big-stage team … 13-4 under Jim Harbaugh in the second half of the season. That's remarkable with their injuries … They have a great pass defense. Best in the league since Week 8. Between the head coach and [quarterback Justin] Herbert, they're in every single game."

8. San Francisco 49ers

"I can't even figure the Niners out. How in the world do they have the No. 1 scoring defense since Week 11? … They've got five wins by 10-plus or more points since Week 7. That's tied for the NFL lead. They don't get penalized."

7. Houston Texans

C.J. Stroud led the Texans to a crucial win over the Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"Texans have the best defense in the league. Five-game winning streak, eight of 10 … I do like C.J. Stroud. They have played the fourth-hardest schedule in the league. So, they're battle-tested. No. 1 scoring defense. I'll tell you, there are a couple young defensive coaches in this league that are really sharp. DeMeco Ryans is one of them … That Houston defense is no fun to play.

6. Chicago Bears

"They lead the NFL in turnover differential. They run the football. They can win time of possession … Caleb's lack of accuracy, I think you've got to live with that because he's so dynamic."

5. Seattle Seahawks

"I don't think they're a Super Bowl team yet … It'll take another year. They're tied for the fewest sacks allowed."

4. Denver Broncos

"The Broncos' roster is more experienced and I get offensive coach Sean Payton. Tied for the most sacks, and then the fewest allowed. You can't get to their quarterback. They always get to yours."

3. Green Bay Packers

Jordan Love has a career-high 67.1 completion-percentage this season. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

"Best third-down offense. Tied for the fewest giveaways. They're a very smart, clean, young team … I love that Christian Watson is healthy. Because Jordan Love — like a Sam Darnold — loves to throw a deep ball and throws a brilliant deep ball. I thought the Micah trade was brilliant."

2. New England Patriots

"10-0 when Christian Gonzalez plays, their elite corner. Ten-game winning streak … They've played the easiest schedule in the NFL. That needs to be noted."

1. Los Angeles Rams

"Boy, was Davante Adams a steal? Leads the NFL with 14 touchdowns. Puka Nacua, by the way, [is] averaging the most receiving yards per game in NFL history with 91. Tight ends, quarterback, head coach, running back, O-line. They have no weakness offensively, other than [quarterback Matthew] Stafford's mobility."