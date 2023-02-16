National Football League Travis, Jason Kelce share 'tears of joy' while reflecting on Super Bowl LVII 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Jason Kelce didn't cry at first when his Eagles suffered a heartbreaking 38-35 loss to his brother Travis Kelce's Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII.

In fact, it was Travis who became emotional when the brothers embraced on the field following the game. Travis told his older brother that their shared success this season made for "the funnest year of his life," while Jason congratulated his younger brother on winning his second Super Bowl ring.

[Tearful Travis Kelce after winning Super Bowl: ‘I feel a whole lot for my brother']

Jason managed to keep his emotions intact until he saw Donna Kelce, his mother, who had become a celebrity in her own right in the two weeks leading up to the Super Bowl.

Tears streamed down both of the brothers' faces again during the recording of the post-Super Bowl episode of their podcast, "New Heights," as they recounted what it was like to watch their mother get so much attention in the days leading up to the big game.

"The moment I saw Mom is when I got really emotional because man, it was so awesome," Jason said. "She was on top of the world for a week."

"She was the heavyweight champ, man," Travis responded. "She was on top of it, and she shined the whole time. That was the coolest part. Mom, you absolutely killed it, and Dad, you've been killing it."

The two continued to show emotion throughout the remainder of the segment as Jason explained that his tears on the field were not out of sadness for losing the Super Bowl.

"It was just so cool to see her get to celebrate in that [week] with us," Jason said. "Just so happy for her that she got her moment, Dad got his. … Ironically, you lose the Super Bowl and you're crying after the game and they're not tears of sadness, they're tears of joy."

