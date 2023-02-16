National Football League
Travis, Jason Kelce share 'tears of joy' while reflecting on Super Bowl LVII
National Football League

Travis, Jason Kelce share 'tears of joy' while reflecting on Super Bowl LVII

1 hour ago

Jason Kelce didn't cry at first when his Eagles suffered a heartbreaking 38-35 loss to his brother Travis Kelce's Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII.

In fact, it was Travis who became emotional when the brothers embraced on the field following the game. Travis told his older brother that their shared success this season made for "the funnest year of his life," while Jason congratulated his younger brother on winning his second Super Bowl ring.

[Tearful Travis Kelce after winning Super Bowl: ‘I feel a whole lot for my brother']

Jason managed to keep his emotions intact until he saw Donna Kelce, his mother, who had become a celebrity in her own right in the two weeks leading up to the Super Bowl.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tears streamed down both of the brothers' faces again during the recording of the post-Super Bowl episode of their podcast, "New Heights," as they recounted what it was like to watch their mother get so much attention in the days leading up to the big game.

"The moment I saw Mom is when I got really emotional because man, it was so awesome," Jason said. "She was on top of the world for a week."

"She was the heavyweight champ, man," Travis responded. "She was on top of it, and she shined the whole time. That was the coolest part. Mom, you absolutely killed it, and Dad, you've been killing it."

The two continued to show emotion throughout the remainder of the segment as Jason explained that his tears on the field were not out of sadness for losing the Super Bowl.

"It was just so cool to see her get to celebrate in that [week] with us," Jason said. "Just so happy for her that she got her moment, Dad got his. … Ironically, you lose the Super Bowl and you're crying after the game and they're not tears of sadness, they're tears of joy."

Super Bowl coverage:

Top stories from FOX Sports:

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Kansas City Chiefs
Travis Kelce
Jason Kelce
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
Mike Vrabel doubles down on offensive philosophy elevating Tim Kelly to Titans OC
National Football League

Mike Vrabel doubles down on offensive philosophy elevating Tim Kelly to Titans OC

1 hour ago
Three Super Bowl LVIII futures bets to make to win 2023-24 NFL title
National Football League

Three Super Bowl LVIII futures bets to make to win 2023-24 NFL title

3 hours ago
Jalen Hurts has proven his worth. So what might an Eagles extension look like?
National Football League

Jalen Hurts has proven his worth. So what might an Eagles extension look like?

3 hours ago
Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas expected to break sports betting handle record
National Football League

Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas expected to break sports betting handle record

6 hours ago
Super Bowl LVII odds: Bettors hit Eagles early, causes huge line movement
National Football League

Super Bowl LVII odds: Bettors hit Eagles early, causes huge line movement

7 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
Super Bowl 2023 Super Bowl 2023Daytona 500 Image Daytona 500College Basketball Polls Image College Basketball RankingsNBA All-Star Game Image NBA All-Star Game 2023USFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNCAA Tournament Projections Image NCAA Tournament Projections2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL Draft
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes