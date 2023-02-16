National Football League Three Super Bowl LVIII futures bets to make to win 2023-24 NFL title 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

With the Chiefs Super Bowl LVII parade now behind us, it's time to look ahead to Super Bowl LVIII. From a betting perspective, it's never too early to get a couple of solid futures down and good numbers.

For variety's sake, I will not include the Chiefs in this forecast. Of course, Kansas City opened as the favorite to win it all at FOX Bet. Anyone who watched their comeback win over the Eagles could guess that.

As long as Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are all together, the Chiefs will always be one of the title favorites. This is why picking them in my early futures bets would not be any fun.

So, which teams present early value, then? Let's jump into it! Here are three teams, outside the Chiefs, worth taking a gamble on early to pull off the feat in 2024 — with odds via FOX Bet .

ADVERTISEMENT

Cincinnati Bengals : +1000 at FOX Bet ( bet $10 to win $110 total )

If it doesn't end up being K.C., the Bengals will come out of the AFC. I’m baffled that they are not getting more love in the early title odds.

In 2021, the Bengals reached the Super Bowl and lost in the final play of the game. In 2022, they lost on the final play of the AFC championship game in Kansas City, and that was after beating Mahomes & Co. three straight times. A healthy Bengals offensive line might have made that a different game.

Cincinnati does have some free agents to address, but the team returns almost its entire offense. The Bengals also have the chance to add a much-needed tight end in the NFL Draft.

Joe Burrow is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, and I have full faith in his ability to lead the squad to a Super Bowl. The Bengals defense is one of the most underrated units in the league, and they seem to be the only squad that can slow down the Chiefs.

Getting them at 10-1 early is money.

PICK: Bengals +1000 to win Super Bowl

Bengals, Jags & Chargers rank atop Chiefs biggest competitors next season Nick Wright, Chris Broussard, and Kevin Wildes discuss who they believe will be the Kansas City Chiefs biggest competitor’s next season.

San Francisco 49ers: +700 at FOX Bet ( bet $10 to win $80 total )

Who is playing quarterback for San Francisco? No idea. Does it even matter at this point? The 49ers have played in the NFC Championship Game in three out of the last four years and even made it to the Super Bowl in 2019.

Jimmy G and Brock Purdy have been the quarterbacks for those three games. Jimmy will surely be off the roster, but Purdy will be back, and, don't forget, Trey Lance is still in the locker room as well. The 49ers could also pursue Aaron Rodgers or another quarterback option to improve at that position since they are only a solid QB away from winning the conference.

This team will continue to be outstanding on defense with their pass rush and elite athletes in the back end. On offense, Kyle Shanahan has this unit cooking with its high-powered rushing and a well-rounded passing attack. The 49ers are going to be good, whether they have an elite quarterback or not. At 7-1, they are definitely worth an early sprinkle.

PICK: 49ers +700 to win Super Bowl

Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, Trevor Lawrence highlight Colin's Top 10 QBs of 2023 Colin Cowherd kicks off the offseason by revealing his Top 10 quarterbacks heading into the 2023-2024 season.

Jacksonville Jaguars : +3500 at FOX Bet ( bet $10 to win $360 total )

Looking for a long-shot bet? Look no further than the Jaguars. If Trevor Lawrence and the rest of the roster take the jump, I could see a Super Bowl for Duval. In Year 2 of Doug Pederson’s time in Philadelphia, he coached the Eagles to a championship. The Jaguars are entering Pederson's second year better than the eventual champion Eagles were in 2017.

Lawrence was fantastic in the second half of the season, and they have outstanding skill players. If they continue to build up the roster in the trenches, they are worth a strong look at this number.

PICK: Jaguars +3500 to win Super Bowl

Geoff Schwartz played eight seasons in the NFL for five different teams. He started at right tackle for the University of Oregon for three seasons and was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection his senior year. He is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. Follow him on Twitter at @GeoffSchwartz .

Top stories from FOX Sports:

Super Bowl coverage:

Top stories from FOX Sports:

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more