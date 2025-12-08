Monday Morning NFL Top 10 Rankings: Broncos Stay No. 1; Packers, Jaguars Climb

The Broncos won their 10th straight game, matching the Patriots, who were on their bye. The Packers, Seahawks, Jaguars and Rams delivered statement wins, while the Colts suffered the biggest setback, losing their third straight game and also losing quarterback Daniel Jones to a season-ending Achilles injury. And in perhaps the season's biggest surprise, the Chiefs were eliminated from contention to win the AFC West, which they've owned since 2015, and are now a long shot to make the playoffs.

Heading into the Eagles-Chargers matchup on Monday night, let's see where the Top 10 teams stand. The reigning champs desperately need a win to rejoin the NFL elite.

Despite being the only five-loss team on the list, the Texans are the squad no one wants to face in the playoffs. With an ultra-aggressive defense that overwhelms opponents with a ferocious pass rush and suffocating coverage, the Texans can employ a methodical approach to win with minimal offensive contributions.

The Bears might’ve dropped a close one to their biggest division rival, but Ben Johnson’s team is built to play playoff football, with a potent rushing attack complementing an opportunistic defense. If second-year quarterback Caleb Williams can come through as a fourth-quarter playmaker, the Bears have the pieces in place to make a deep playoff run.

The bye week provided the 49ers with a chance to give their injury-ravaged roster a break. Although they're shorthanded heading down the stretch, the coaching wizardry of Kyle Shanahan and defensive coordinator Robert Saleh gives them a chance to make life miserable for their playoff opponents.

Josh Allen & Co. can light up the scoreboard with No. 17 jumping into superhero mode when needed. The reigning MVP needs more support from his defense to knock off the league’s heavyweights, but the spectacular playmaker gives the Bills a chance to beat anyone.

It is time to give the Jaguars some respect as a potential title contender. First-year head coach Liam Coen has Trevor Lawrence playing the best ball of his career after encouraging the quarterback to "let it rip" from the pocket. The newfound aggressiveness has unlocked the offense’s big-play potential, with pass-catchers Brian Thomas Jr., Jakobi Meyers, Tim Patrick and Brenton Strange finding various ways to contribute on the perimeter.

Matt LaFleur has his team peaking heading down the stretch, with Jordan Love finding his rhythm as a thrower. The fifth-year Packers quarterback has rekindled his connection with receivers Christian Watson and Jayden Reed, leading to more explosive plays from the passing game. With the defense creating prime scoring chances with key stops and takeaways, the Packers could sit atop the NFC by season’s end.

After a disappointing performance a week ago, the Rams issued a noteworthy reminder of their dominance to the football world with a blowout of the Cardinals in Week 14. Matthew Stafford got back on track by force-feeding the ball to star receiver Puka Nacua (seven catches, 167 receiving yards and two scores) to set the table for the Rams’ complementary weapons. The defense continues to flex its muscles as a disruptive unit that specializes in harassing quarterbacks on blitzes and simulated pressures.

Mike Macdonald has whipped the Seahawks into championship shape in his second year on the job. The "12s" play with the physicality, relentlessness and swagger of an emerging powerhouse while displaying the focus and maturity of a team that knows it has what it takes to win at a high level. Without a glaring hole on the roster, the Seahawks are built to play the big-boy football that's needed to win in the postseason.

With the Patriots on a 10-game winning streak, the bye week gives Mike Vrabel a chance to refocus his team for a stretch run that could culminate in the AFC’s No.1 seed.

It’s never pretty for the Broncos, but the wins keep coming for Sean Payton’s squad. While Vance Joseph’s defense deserves credit for spearheading the charge, the offense possesses enough firepower to win shootouts with second-year QB Bo Nix at the helm.

