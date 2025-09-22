National Football League 2025 NFL Week 4 Buzz: 49ers Nick Bosa Needs Season-Ending Surgery Updated Sep. 22, 2025 3:14 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Who's starting, who's hurt, and who's on the move?

NFL news is nonstop, and we're breaking it all down week by week this season.

Here's the latest on what's happening around the league entering Week 4:

49ers lineman Nick Bosa tears ACL

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Nick Bosa tore his ACL on Sunday against the Cardinals, and, per ESPN, requires season-ending surgery to repair it.

Bosa, a five-time Pro Bowler, had already racked up 17 combined tackles in three games with the Niners in 2025. While the report is that the tear is clean, it still requires surgery to repair.

The 27-year-old lineman injured his knee before the end of the first quarter, when a pair of Cardinals – Kelvin Beachum and Evan Brown – stopped Bosa and knocked him to the ground. He fell with his knee at an awkward angle, and did not return to the game.

Chargers RB Najee Harris out for season with Achilles injury

Los Angeles Chargers running back Najee Harris will miss the rest of the season after suffering an Achilles injury in Sunday's win over the Broncos, according to the NFL Network.

Harris collapsed untouched in the backfield after planting his left leg behind him and taking a step forward on a snap in the second quarter. He immediately grabbed his left leg around his ankle and was helped off the field by trainers and carted to the locker room.

The 27-year-old Harris signed a one-year, $9.25 million contract with the Chargers in the offseason after four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He had missed training camp due to an eye injury.

Cardinals RB James Conner suffers ankle injury

Arizona Cardinals' running back James Conner is reportedly out for the year with a season-ending ankle injury, per ESPN.

Conner’s leg buckled underneath him as he was tackled on a short run and members of the Cardinals’ training staff immediately ran onto the field.

Several Arizona players came off the bench as both teams gathered around Conner as he was being treated. He was then taken off the field on a cart and was immediately ruled out for the rest of the game.

Coach Jonathan Gannon had no update on the extent of the injury following the loss, but his teammates were very concerned.

