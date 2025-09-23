National Football League A New Day in New York: Giants to Reportedly Name Jaxson Dart Starting QB Updated Sep. 23, 2025 1:06 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

It's time for the rookie quarterback to shine in New York.

The New York Giants will turn to Jaxson Dart at quarterback for their Week 4 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, inserting the rookie and benching Russell Wilson, ESPN reported Tuesday.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll hinted that the team could make a change at quarterback after their 22-9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3 dropped them to 0-3 on the season.

"We’re working through all the personnel decisions," Daboll said on Monday when asked if Wilson would remain the starter and then when he'd like to make a decision. "I’m not saying who’s starting or who’s not starting. I’m just saying we’re evaluating everything right now."

While Wilson is sixth in passing yards (778) through the first three weeks of the season, the veteran has largely struggled this year. New York's offense has scored fewer than 10 points in two of his first three starts as he's thrown three touchdowns and three interceptions.

Dart has seen some action through the first three weeks, but only as a runner on certain packages. Now, he'll get the chance to showcase his arm talent after the Giants took him with the 25th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

"We put him in the game for the last two weeks," Daboll said on Monday of the team's decision to use Dart in certain packages during the first three weeks of the season. "We wouldn’t put anybody in a game we don’t feel confident with."

Sunday's loss to the Chiefs seemed to be the tipping point for the Giants' fanbase. After Wilson threw his second pick of the day, "We want Dart!" chants emerged at MetLife Stadium. Dart was also cheered when he entered the game for certain run packages, with Wilson getting booed when he re-entered the game.

Russell Wilson struggled in the Giants' loss to the Chiefs in Week 3, throwing for 160 yards and two interceptions. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

Wilson's rough day was punctuated when the Giants couldn't score on their penultimate possession. After getting the Giants down to the Chiefs' 4-yard line with just over three minutes remaining, Wilson threw three uncatchable passes to his receivers (one of which was called for intentional grounding) before turning the ball over on downs.

In between the Giants' Week 1 loss to the Washington Commanders and their Week 3 loss to the Chiefs, Wilson made some of his vintage throws in a good showing against the Dallas Cowboys. He threw for 450 yards and three touchdowns in that game, helping New York keep up with Dallas and force overtime. But Wilson's interception in overtime helped the Cowboys win that game, 40-37.

