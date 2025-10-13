2025 NFL Power Rankings Week 7: Lions, Eagles Make Room for New Number One

The Philadelphia Eagles held the top spot in these rankings for the first four weeks of the season, but now it looks like the pole position could be a revolving door.

None of the top 10, to be perfectly honest, look unequivocally like the best team in football. A case can be made for each one of them to end up as the best. You could just put the names in a hat, shake them up and make a strong argument for pulling them out in almost any order.

I’m not saying that’s what I did. All I’m saying is … well, here are my Week 7 NFL Power Rankings:

*Super Bowl LX odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Super Bowl odds: +1600

Finally, the Bucs get a win that doesn’t come right down to the wire, and against a legitimate 49ers team, too. Speaking of legitimate, quarterback Baker Mayfield is a serious candidate for MVP. He’ll need to be to keep the Bucs up here with all the injuries they currently have.

Baker Mayfield is playing like a legitimate MVP candidate.(Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Super Bowl odds: +800

There aren’t many more complete teams in the league than the Lions, but if they have any weakness at all it’s in their depleted secondary. That’s what cost them the top spot in these rankings — and their Sunday night game against the Chiefs.

Super Bowl odds: +1400

Gaining only 241 yards against that awful Ravens defense? Good thing the Rams defense forced three turnovers, otherwise that game could’ve gotten sticky.

Super Bowl odds: +800

The score was a little closer than it should’ve been, but the Packers' nine-point win over the Bengals was more convincing than it looked. That’s not unusual for Green Bay.

Super Bowl odds: +550

Back-to-back losses against inferior teams is bad enough, but the Bills' bigger problem is they’re not going to win much late in the season or in the playoffs with the terrible run defense that Bijan Robinson shredded on Monday night.

Super Bowl odds: +1200

It’s not just that they lost to the Giants. It’s that they looked dysfunctional. Jalen Hurts making terrible throws, Saquon Barkley running into walls, the defense unable to cover or contain. I’m telling you, it’s late 2023 all over again.

Super Bowl odds: +1500

It wasn’t Daniel Jones’ finest hour, but he led two touchdown drives in the fourth quarter to pull the game out. He has got the Colts looking like they might be for real.

Super Bowl odds: +2500

Injuries were eventually going to take their toll on this team, but don’t fault quarterback Mac Jones too much. He still threw for 347 yards against the Bucs, though his two interceptions led to 10 Tampa points, which was the difference in the game.

Super Bowl odds: +2800

There are a lot of moments where Aaron Rodgers looks old, but then he turns around and throws some passes that prove he’s still got it — at least with his arm. His 235 yards and two touchdowns against a tough Browns defense is pretty impressive.

Aaron Rodgers isn't playing like an MVP, but he's getting the job done for the first-place Steelers. (Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Super Bowl odds: +700

I tried to tell you not to count the Chiefs out. They’re getting healthy and their offense is starting to click. Don’t be shocked if Patrick Mahomes & Co. gets on a roll.

Super Bowl odds: +1800

Don’t give them any props for escaping London with a 13-11 win over the Jets. They should be ashamed that the game was so close. Good thing they can play defense — and that the Jets really stink.

Super Bowl odds: +5000

Trevor Lawrence’s growth at quarterback isn’t being helped by an offensive line that got him sacked seven times against the Seahawks. The Jags didn’t open up much for the rushing attack, either.

Super Bowl odds: +3000

If quarterback Sam Darnold can avoid giving away games like he did last week, the Seahawks could be great. He carried them in Jacksonville even though Seattle couldn’t run the ball at all.

Super Bowl odds: +6000

After back-to-back wins over Washington and Buffalo (with a bye week in between), maybe their shutout loss to Carolina was an anomaly? Oh, and hey, Bijan Robinson for MVP anyone?

Super Bowl odds: +1800

My goodness, the Chargers were on the verge of a plummet in the final minute of their game against the Dolphins. It took a heck of a 42-yard pass (and catch and run) from Justin Herbert to wide receiver Ladd McConkey with 34 seconds remaining to get them in range for a game-winning field goal that ultimately bailed them out.

Super Bowl odds: +3500

There’s no doubt that Drake Maye is now part of the next generation of potentially great NFL quarterbacks. He has got 10 touchdowns and just two interceptions through six games so far this season.

Super Bowl odds: +10000

That’s three straight wins for the much-improved Caleb Williams and Ben Johnson’s team. Beating Jayden Daniels in Washington was their most impressive one yet.

Super Bowl odds: +1700

The Commanders beat themselves with three turnovers, all of which led to Bears points. Meanwhile, Dan Quinn’s defense may end up being the real problem for this team.

Super Bowl odds: +3500

After winning their past two games by a combined score of 70-10, the Texans come out of the bye and head to Seattle. That’ll tell whether they’re really back or not.

Super Bowl odds: 15000

The Cowboys really do have an offense that can do almost anything it wants, but their defense — that owner Jerry Jones was so proud of — is going to keep them out of the playoffs.

Super Bowl odds: +6000

Their two games in London left the world unimpressed. Now, they return from the bye to face the Eagles, Chargers and Lions, plus the Ravens with Lamar Jackson back? Good luck.

Super Bowl odds: +30000

Don’t look now, but the Panthers have won three of four and quarterback Bryce Young is starting to play pretty well. With the Jets up next, they're on the verge of being an actual playoff contender.

Bryce Young's late-game heroics have the Panthers 3-0 at home and in the playoff race. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Super Bowl odds: +2500

"Action Jackson" is expected to return next week. Too bad it’s too late. His backup, Cooper Rush, was a disaster for two games. Baltimore's defense has been a disaster all season, and the Ravens are done at 1-5.

Super Bowl odds: +20000

They fell short against the Colts, but Jacoby Brissett sure did spark the offense when he replaced injured starter Kyler Murray. Maybe it’s time for a quarterback switch?

Super Bowl odds: +30000

Just when I thought I was out, they pulled me back in. It’ll probably be a roller coaster, especially with their schedule, but the dynamic rookie duo of QB Jaxson Dart and RB Cam Skattebo sure has breathed life into this franchise.

Super Bowl odds: +30000

All it took was a game against the Titans to get quarterback Geno Smith right again … kind of. We’ll see how back he is next week in Kansas City.

Super Bowl odds: +50000

With almost no time to prepare, veteran Joe Flacco showed he was already a better quarterback than backup Jake Browning. The Bengals still couldn’t win, though. They better find a way out of this four-game slide — and soon.

Super Bowl odds: +50000

The Dolphins worked hard to get two fourth-quarter touchdowns to take the lead against the Chargers. Then they threw it all away with one play. What a mess.

Super Bowl odds: +50000

It’s hard to say what the Browns have in rookie signal-caller Dillon Gabriel because they’ve built a terrible team around him. He was pounded by the Steelers and victimized by at least six dropped passes. It’ll only get worse if they start to sell.

Super Bowl odds: +80000

Well, the Saints couldn’t follow up their big win over the Giants with another win, but at least they stayed competitive against a better Patriots team.

Super Bowl odds: +100000

Is there anything this team actually does well? That fluke win over the Cardinals is going to stick out like an unlikely sore thumb when this season is over.

Super Bowl odds: +100000

They flew all the way over to London to gain just 82 yards of offense. Quarterback Justin Fields dropped back 26 times, completed nine passes and was sacked nine times. The Falcons' best play was when the Broncos got called for holding in their own end zone for a safety. I mean, can it get any worse, right? (Jets fans, don’t answer.)