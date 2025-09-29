National Football League 2025 NFL Power Rankings Week 5: Rams Make Big Move; Ravens Cling to Top 10 Updated Sep. 30, 2025 12:04 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

When the NFL season began, I was really sure of one thing: The Baltimore Ravens were the best team in the AFC. In fact, I wrote that they would be the last undefeated team standing and wouldn’t lose until some time in November.

Oh, well. At least I was right about the Cleveland Browns.

See how far the 1-3 Ravens have plummeted in my Week 5 NFL Power Rankings. (Spoiler: If Lamar Jackson is out for an extended period, they'll fall a lot further.)

Super Bowl odds: +700

In the second half of Week 3 and the first half of Week 4, the Eagles sure looked like the defending Super Bowl champions. But after Jalen Hurts went 0-for-8 in the second half against the Buccaneers and the Eagles totaled minus-1 yards in the second half, I’m really wondering how long they can hold on to this top spot.

Super Bowl odds: +380

Buffalo is 4-0 even though Josh Allen hasn’t looked like the reigning MVP since Week 1. Then again, the way running back James Cook is playing — 401 yards (second in the NFL) with a league-best five rushing touchdowns — maybe Allen doesn’t have to.

Super Bowl odds: +850

The Lions grinded out 34 points against a tough Browns defense and have now scored 124 points over their last three games. It doesn’t seem like Detroit is missing former offensive coordinator Ben Johnson much.

Super Bowl odds: +950

I keep hearing that I’ve ranked the Chiefs too high, but do you really want to count out the Chiefs? Patrick Mahomes threw for 270 yards and four touchdowns against the Ravens. Xavier Worthy is back. Rashee Rice is on the way. Dismiss Kansas City at your own risk.

Super Bowl odds: +1400

This is a big jump for the Rams, but they deserve it after a wild, fourth-quarter comeback win over a good Colts team. Los Angeles lit up Indy for 462 yards and Matthew Stafford, whose back is apparently fine, threw for 375 and three touchdowns.

Super Bowl odds: +2500

The Bucs offense finally started to look explosive in the second half against the Eagles (though Philly’s offensive ineptitude had a lot to do with that). Tampa Bay still makes too many mistakes, but it has the talent to be really dangerous.

Super Bowl odds: +1500

The Chargers' once-dangerous offense was absolutely overwhelmed by the Giants’ pass rush on Sunday. Los Angeles' passing attack was completely out of sync. Justin Herbert was picked off twice, but his butter-fingered receivers certainly didn’t help him.

Super Bowl odds: +800

The Packers offense looked great in their high-scoring tie in Dallas, but what a spectacular defensive meltdown against a team missing its best receiver. Green Bay is still loaded, but this tie coming off a loss to Cleveland shows it has some issues.

Super Bowl odds: +6000

Take away the last 10 minutes of the Steelers' win over the Vikings, and the Pittsburgh defense was pretty dominant against the Vikings. But why is Aaron Rodgers suddenly a game manager? He threw for just 200 yards, 80 of which coming on a short slant that DK Metcalf turned into a long touchdown in the second quarter.

Super Bowl odds: +800

A 1-3 team in the top 10? Save your complaints. The Ravens' three losses are to the Bills, Lions and Chiefs. That said, their defense stinks and if Lamar Jackson’s hamstring keeps him out a while, they won’t be this high for long.

Lamar Jackson's hamstring injury forced him out of the Ravens' lopsided loss to the Chiefs. (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Super Bowl odds: +2500

Four turnovers, including a Brock Purdy fumble with 2:52 remaining, killed the 49ers against the Jaguars. That undid Purdy’s 309 passing yards and the 141 total yards they got from Christian McCaffrey.

Super Bowl odds: +4000

Daniel "Indiana" Jones threw two interceptions, including a terrible one with 53 seconds left, but the Rams still needed two touchdowns in the last 3:20 to give the Colts their first loss. It looks like Indy is here to stay.

Super Bowl odds: +3500

Yes, the Seahawks nearly collapsed in the fourth quarter against the Cardinals, but they didn’t. Now, they’re 3-1 with the second-best point differential in the NFL (plus-44).

Super Bowl odds: +5500

The Jaguars defense forced the 49ers offense to commit four turnovers. Maybe Robert Saleh is right about Jags coach Liam Coen stealing signs. Whatever Jacksonville did, though, worked on Sunday and the Jags are now surprisingly 3-1.

Liam Coen is off to a great start in Jacksonville at 3-1 after beating the 49ers. (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Super Bowl odds: +3500

Bo Nix finally came alive with 326 passing yards and a touchdown pass, plus a touchdown run of his own. That’s a good sign for a Broncos offense that had been scuffling before putting up 512 yards on the Bengals.

Super Bowl odds: +2500

The Commanders are expecting Jayden Daniels back this week, which will be a big help to this 2-2 team. But a bigger question for them: When will Dan Quinn fix their sagging defense?

Super Bowl odds: +11000

The Cardinals have been competitive in every game this season, including their loss to the Seahawks last Thursday. Good for them, but it’s hard to put into words how disappointing the offense, specifically Kyler Murray and Marvin Harrison Jr., have been.

Super Bowl odds: +10000

The Falcons are team whiplash. They barely lost to the Bucs in Week 1, crushed the Vikings in Week 2, got crushed and shut out by the lowly Panthers in Week 3, and then they rebounded and totaled 435 yards to beat the Commanders in Week 4. It’ll take me their entire bye week to figure this team out.

Super Bowl odds: +12000

I want to like this team more than I do, but it took three Geno Smith interceptions and a blocked field goal for the Bears to barely beat the Raiders on Sunday. It counts, but I want more — particularly from Caleb Williams — before I start to move them up.

Super Bowl odds: +12000

Man, Dak Prescott and that offense is good enough to beat any team in the league. But, man, that Micah Parsons-less defense is bad enough to lose to any team in the league.

Dak Prescott showed that the Cowboys offense can keep up with anyone in the NFL. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Super Bowl odds: +25000

Two years ago, Jake Browning kept the Bengals alive when Joe Burrow got hurt, but it sure doesn’t look like he’ll do it this year. After his 14-for-25, 125-yard performance versus Denver, Cincinnati has to at least make a call about Russell Wilson, Joe Flacco, Kirk Cousins or any other available veteran quarterback.

Super Bowl odds: +5500

That was a nice almost-comeback against the Steelers in Dublin, but the Vikings were outclassed for most of that game. Minnesota also can’t protect its quarterbacks, which is going to be a huge problem.

Super Bowl odds: +7500

Finally, the Texans won and looked like the powerful team everyone was expecting. Too bad it was only at home against the Titans, who are the worst team in the NFL.

Super Bowl odds: +9000

The Patriots took advantage of every opportunity the Panthers gave them on Sunday in a remarkably efficient blowout. Even better: After a trip to Buffalo on Sunday, New England has a very favorable schedule coming up (at the Saints, at the Titans, then home vs. the Browns and Falcons).

Super Bowl odds: +40000

The Giants began the Jaxson Dart Era with an impressive upset against a Super Bowl contender. The real reason New York beat the Chargers, though, was because of its swarming pass rush. If that keeps up, the G-Men might not be as bad as everyone thinks.

It was all smiles for Jaxson Dart after an upset win over the Chargers. (Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

Super Bowl odds: +40000

The Raiders finally got something out of rookie Ashton Jeanty (138 yards, 1 TD), but Geno Smith threw it all away with — yikes! — his second three-interception game in three weeks.

Super Bowl odds: +25000

There were small signs of life in the Dolphins' first win of the season, but the bigger story is probably the loss of wide receiver Tyreek Hill. This is not a team that can afford to lose a playmaker like that.

Super Bowl odds: +40000

The Browns are 1-3 and veteran quarterback Joe Flacco has been terrible, which means it’s time to look towards the future. Rookie Dillon Gabriel’s time is coming, whether he's ready or not.

Super Bowl odds: +40000

Justin Fields bounced back nicely from his disastrous last start in Week 2 with 226 passing yards and 81 rushing yards, but the Jets have become an unbelievably sloppy team. New York lost three fumbles against the Dolphins and committed 13 penalties for 101 yards. Aaron Glenn has a lot to clean up.

Super Bowl odds: +70000

The Panthers beat the Falcons by 30 and followed that up by losing to the Patriots by 29? Meanwhile, Carolina better already be scouting the quarterbacks in the 2026 draft with the way Bryce Young is playing.

One week after a shutout win over the Falcons, Bryce Young and the Panthers were humbled. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

Super Bowl odds: +100000

Spencer Rattler is now 0-10 as a starting QB in the NFL, and while he hasn’t been completely terrible this so far this season, he better find a way to beat the Giants at home on Sunday if he wants to keep rookie Tyler Shough on the bench.

Super Bowl odds: +100000

Rookie quarterback Cam Ward summed up the state of the Tennessee Titans perfectly on Sunday: "We ass," he said. Yes, Cam. Yes, they are.

Ralph Vacchiano is an NFL Reporter for FOX Sports. He spent six years covering the Giants and Jets for SNY TV in New York, and before that, 16 years covering the Giants and the NFL for the New York Daily News. Follow him on Twitter at @RalphVacchiano .

