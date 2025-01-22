National Football League 2025 NFL odds: Which stars will lead postseason in major categories? Published Jan. 22, 2025 12:44 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

After this weekend's NFL conference championship matchups, all that's left on the playoff slate is Super Bowl LIX on FOX on Feb. 9.

In the meantime, bettors can wager on the AFC and NFC contests, futures for the big game and which player will be named MVP of the Super Bowl.

But bettors can also dive into the market for playoff leaders in several categories.

Check out the latest odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Jan. 22.

Most Passing Touchdowns

Jayden Daniels, Commanders: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Josh Allen, Bills: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs: +360 (bet $10to win $46 total)

Jalen Hurts, Eagles: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

What to know: Daniels (in two games) is one of only three quarterbacks with four TD passes this postseason, and the other two — Lamar Jackson and Matthew Stafford — have been eliminated. Allen and Hurts each have two in two games, and Mahomes has one in one game.

Most Passing Yards

Jayden Daniels, Commanders: -235 (bet $10 to win $14.26 total)

Josh Allen, Bills: +275 (bet $10 to win $37.50 total)

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Jalen Hurts, Eagles: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

What to know: Daniels' 567 passing yards lead the postseason. He's also completing 69.7% of his passes, second only to Allen among the remaining QBs (75%). Lastly, his 66 attempts are second to only Matthew Stafford, whose Rams were eliminated in the divisional round.

Most Rushing Touchdowns

Saquon Barkley, Eagles: +125 (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)

Derrick Henry, Ravens: +280 (bet $10 to win $38 total)

Josh Allen, Bills: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

James Cook, Bills: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Brian Robinson Jr., Commanders: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Jalen Hurts, Eagles: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

What to know: Derrick Henry has the most rushing TDs so far (3), but his Ravens are out. Barkley and Allen each have two, and Barkley is leading the postseason in carries (51) and rushing yards (324).

Most Receiving Touchdowns

Terry McLaurin, Commanders: +115 (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

Travis Kelce, Chiefs: +425 (bet $10 to win $52.50 total)

Rashod Bateman, Ravens: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Dallas Goedert, Eagles: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Zach Ertz, Commanders: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

Dyami Brown, Commanders: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

A.J. Brown, Eagles: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

What to know: McLaurin and Bateman each have two receiving TDs, but McLaurin has at least one more game to play. McLaurin also has 16 targets and 11 receptions, both tied for the second-most this postseason. Kelce has one TD catch in one playoff game.

Most Receiving Yards

Terry McLaurin, Commanders: +150 (bet $10 to win $25 total)

Travis Kelce, Chiefs: +300 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Dyami Brown, Commanders: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Khalil Shakir, Bills: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

DeVonta Smith, Eagles: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Dallas Goedert, Eagles: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

What to know: McLaurin's 176 playoff receiving yards are fourth-most this season, and actually the second-most on his own team. Brown has 187 receiving yards in the Commanders' two postseason games. Kelce has 117 receiving yards in one game.

