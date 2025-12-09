2025 Week 15 TE Fantasy Rankings: Sleepers, Streamers, Busts

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.

Prior to setting your NFL fantasy lineup for Week 15, take a look at our TE rankings below. See the rankings below for the rest of the top projected tight ends in fantasy football this week.

Who are the top TEs to start for fantasy in Week 15 of the NFL season?

Trey McBride is a must-start as he is projected for 14.7 points against the Texans, who have struggled to defend tight ends. McBride has been a dependable red-zone threat and remains heavily involved in the Cardinals offense.

George Kittle also belongs in fantasy lineups as San Francisco faces the Titans. Tennessee has allowed steady production to tight ends, and Kittle continues to deliver consistent numbers. Mark Andrews is another automatic start against the Bengals. He is one of Lamar Jackson’s most trusted pass-catchers and should see plenty of targets.

Jake Ferguson rounds out the top options as Dallas meets Minnesota. Ferguson has been a reliable part of the Cowboys passing game and should remain involved against a Vikings defense that has allowed tight end production throughout the season.

Which fantasy TE sleepers should I stream for Week 15?

The tight end sleepers to stream in Week 15 offer upside through matchup advantages and recent usage trends. Brock Bowers is a strong streaming option as the Raiders meet the Eagles. Philadelphia has allowed production to tight ends, and Bowers has quickly become a reliable part of Las Vegas’ passing attack.

Dalton Schultz is another viable streamer as the Texans face the Cardinals. Schultz remains a steady contributor and should see consistent opportunities against an Arizona defense that has had trouble defending tight ends.

Pat Freiermuth is a deeper-league option to monitor as the Steelers take on the Dolphins. With George Pickens sidelined, Freiermuth has seen more volume and has posted at least 9.0 PPR points in three straight games, including touchdowns in consecutive performances. Hunter Henry is also in the streaming mix as the Patriots meet the Bills. Henry has scored at least 9.4 PPR points in three straight games and remains a dependable red-zone target.

Which tight ends rank as fantasy Week 15 busts?

Dallas Goedert is one of the top TE fades as he faces the Vikings, who have been one of the tougher defenses for opposing tight ends. Goedert has battled injuries and has not delivered steady output.

Tyler Warren also lands in the avoid category as the Steelers meet the Seahawks. Seattle has been strong against tight ends, limiting fantasy production at the position.

