2024 NFL Week 17 Pick 'Em: Predictions for FOX Super 6 by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Which player will have the MOST RECEIVING YARDS?

Justin Jefferson, CeeDee Lamb, A.J. Brown, Davante Adams

Did you see Justin Jefferson last week? Man. I usually pick the best receiver in this spot, and I'm not changing that this week. After that, I want to consider Adams, but I think Buffalo, at home, has to know that Rodgers-to-Adams is the most potent thing the Jets have going on offense right now. The Eagles host the Cowboys and need to win, and A.J. Brown helps them do that. But is his quarterback Jalen Hurts gonna be good to go?

Prediction: Jefferson, Adams, Brown, Lamb

2. Order the teams by who will score the MOST POINTS (highest to lowest):

Colts, Giants, Cowboys, Eagles

The Giants have lost 10 straight, and four of those have come by 21 or more. They are not beating an Indy team vying for a playoff spot. In terms of the Cowboys-Eagles, Dallas has not quit on the season, despite being eliminated from playoff contention. In fact, it has won four of its last five. Still, Philly is at home, CeeDee Lamb is out, and even without Hurts, the Eagles are in a must-win situation if they want to wrangle the No. 1 seed in the NFC from Detroit.

Prediction: Colts, Eagles, Cowboys, Giants

3. Which QB will have the MOST PASSING YARDS?

Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Jordan Love, Cooper Rush

Mayfield is having an under-the-radar great season. He's fourth in the league in passing yards and third in touchdowns. Now, he gets Carolina at home in a must-win for the Buccaneers, and he's thrown for at least 235 yards in each of the last five weeks.

Prediction: Baker Mayfield

4. Which of the following will occur in Week 17?

Saquon Barkley 115+ rushing yards

Brock Bowers 7+ receptions

Josh Allen 1+ rushing TD

None of the above will occur

I actually think all of these will happen, so it's essentially picking which is the most likely to occur. Saquon is chasing Eric Dickerson's record of 2,105 rushing yards, and he needs 268 yards to get there. I think Philly is going to push hard for him to get the record, beginning this week against rival Dallas. Still, Allen and rushing touchdowns are like a guarantee these days, right? He has eight in the last six weeks.

Prediction: Josh Allen 1+ rushing TD

5. Order the RBs by who will have the MOST RUSHING YARDS (highest to lowest):

Rico Dowdle, Aaron Jones Sr., Jonathan Taylor, Josh Jacobs

Taylor and Dowdle are arguably the hottest backs in the league right now, mixed in with Barkley. Dowdle has surpassed 100 yards rushing in three of the last four games, and Taylor has 325 rushing yards over the past two weeks. So who has the more favorable matchup? Dowdle has the Eagles on the road. Taylor has the Giants in New York.

Prediction: Taylor, Dowdle, Jones Sr., Jacobs

6. What will be the outcome of this NFC North battle?

Packers win, tie or lose by 1 point OR Vikings win by 2 or more points

Minnesota beat the Packers in Green Bay 31-29 in Week 4, in a game it led 28-0 at one point. Now, at 13-2, Minnesota is just a game behind Detroit at the top of the NFC North, with the Lions owning the head-to-head tiebreaker. The Vikings have won eight in a row, and Sam Darnold has 15 touchdowns and one pick in their last six games. Don't overthink it.

Prediction: Vikings win by 2 or more points

Tiebreaker: What will be the final score?

Prediction: Vikings 28, Packers 24

