National Football League 2024 NFL awards predictions: Expert picks for MVP, DPOY, Rookie of the Year, more Published Sep. 3, 2024 5:29 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

FOX Sports NFL Staff

The 2024-25 NFL season is just about to kick off. Which players are poised to dominate the league? Who could emerge as a breakout star this year, or further cement their status as one of the NFL's best?

FOX Sports' NFL staff made predictions ahead of the season — everything from the MVP Award to Comeback Player of the Year. Here's how they voted and why:

MVP

Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud (2 votes): Greg Auman, Ben Arthur

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen (1 vote): Henry McKenna

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow (1 vote): David Helman

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (1 vote): Ralph Vacchiano

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes (1 vote): Carmen Vitali

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott (1 vote): Eric Williams

ADVERTISEMENT

After putting together one of the best rookie quarterback seasons in NFL history, Stroud ascending into MVP status in Year 2 isn't outlandish. He did receive some votes last season, after all, finishing eighth. Not only will last year's No. 2 overall pick get to build on his strong rapport with pass catchers Nico Collins, Tank Dell and Dalton Schultz, but he'll also now have perennial Pro Bowler Stefon Diggs — a long-time No. 1 receiver — in the mix as well, plus standout running back Joe Mixon, whose presence in the backfield should take pressure off of Stroud. The second-year quarterback should take greater command of playcaller Bobby Slowik's offense in 2024, too. — Ben Arthur

Prescott had one of his most productive seasons as a pro during the regular season in 2023 — his first with head coach Mike McCarthy as the offensive playcaller. And in the final year of his contract — with an opportunity to cash in at the end of the year in free agency by earning a contract that could pay him upwards of $60 million annually — Prescott will be properly motivated. Prescott has his top offensive weapon back in explosive receiver CeeDee Lamb, who signed a lucrative deal before the start of the regular season. And over the last handful of years, Prescott has been one of the most efficient signal-callers in the league. Only Brock Purdy has had a better passer rating than Prescott (101.6) over the last three years. And only Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen have thrown for more touchdowns than Prescott (96) since the 2021 season. — Eric D. Williams

I’ve said it before. I’ll say it again. Allen is about to have a season that cements him as one of the great quarterbacks of his generation. To this point, Mahomes’ brilliance has completely blotted Allen out of the conversation. But Allen found a new level of excellence in the second half of last season and the Bills have had an offseason to build around that version of him, with a deep group of pass-catchers he’s going to elevate. But it’s not an elite group of skill players, which only makes his MVP candidacy stronger. With Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis gone, there aren’t any household names at receiver for Buffalo. But don’t tell him that. He seems to have all the faith in the world that this is going to work. I expect big things from Dalton Kincaid and Khalil Shakir. But most of all, I expect huge things from Allen. — Henry McKenna

Rookie of the Year

Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams (6 votes): Ben Arthur, Greg Auman, David Helman, Henry McKenna, Ralph Vacchiano, Carmen Vitali

Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels (1 vote): Eric Williams

It's hard to pick against the ultra-talented Williams here with all the playmakers that surround him in the Windy City, but Daniels has a chance to put up big numbers with the Commanders. All we must do is look back at how another rookie performed in Kyler Murray under the guidance of new Washington offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury while with the Arizona Cardinals. Murray threw for over 3,700 yards and 20 touchdowns while also rushing for 544 yards and four scores, earning Offensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2019. Daniels could post similar numbers in head coach Dan Quinn's debut for Washington. — Williams

Offensive Player of the Year

Dallas Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb (2 votes): Ben Arthur, Ralph Vacchiano

Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill (2 votes): Henry McKenna, Eric Williams

Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase (1 vote): Carmen Vitali

San Francisco 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey (1 vote): Greg Auman

New York Jets WR Garrett Wilson (1 vote): David Helman

Expect Lamb to continue elevating from a stellar 2023 season, when he led the NFL with 135 receptions and ranked second with 1,749 receiving yards. Just 25, he hasn't yet hit his prime and as the No. 1 receiver for a motivated Dak Prescott — who's expected to become the first $60 million-per-year quarterback — his target share should remain incredibly high. — Arthur

I don’t think Hill is the No. 1 player in the NFL, but he did ultimately finish at No. 1 in the NFL 100 list. He’s the best receiver in the league and he plays in the most prolific passing offense. He’s going to have another monster season. In just 16 games, he had 1,799 yards and 13 touchdowns. He has a real chance of hitting 2,000 this season and if he’s anywhere near there, he’ll be the OPOY. — McKenna

Defensive Player of the Year

Dallas Cowboys LB Micah Parsons (3 votes): David Helman, Henry McKenna, Carmen Vitali

Jacksonville Jaguars LB Josh Hines-Allen (1 vote): Ben Arthur

Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett (1 vote): Greg Auman

Las Vegas Raiders DE Maxx Crosby (1 vote): Eric Williams

Pittsburgh Steelers LB T.J. Watt (1 vote): Ralph Vacchiano

Micah Parsons is the best defensive player in the NFL, which is why he has finished in the top 3 for this award in each of his three NFL seasons. But the voters tend to be blinded by stats — particularly sacks. And while Parsons' sack numbers are good (he had 14 last season) they aren't usually eye-popping. That's why the one to watch here is Watt. He puts up eye-popping sack numbers. He had 19 sacks last season. He's led the NFL in three of the last four seasons, including with 22.5 in 2021. There's no reason he won't be up near 20 again on a Steelers team that might be a lot better if they get some decent quarterback play. — Vacchiano

Coach of the Year

Detroit Lions' Dan Campbell (3 votes): Ben Arthur, Greg Auman, Carmen Vitali

Chicago Bears' Matt Eberflus (1 vote): David Helman

Los Angeles Chargers' Jim Harbaugh (1 vote): Henry McKenna

Jacksonville Jaguars' Doug Pederson (1 vote): Ralph Vacchiano

Washington Commanders' Dan Quinn (1 vote): Eric Williams

Under Campbell's stewardship, the Lions have ascended from bottom-dweller at the start of his tenure into a legitimate Super Bowl contender. The culture he's established has made Detroit's rise one of the best feel-good stories in the NFL. The Lions are arguably the NFC's best team entering 2024. — Ben Arthur

Campbell is a good choice, but the Lions were 12-5 last season and the expectations are huge. Anything less and his season is going to look like a disappointment. This award most often goes to a coach who gets his team to exceed expectations. And that's where Pederson comes in. The Jaguars are loaded with talent on both sides of the ball, but they are coming off a disappointing 9-8 season. They were 8-3, though, before they last five of their last six. They should have no problem getting back to form. All they have to do is avoid another late-season collapse and Pederson will have them looking like a very dangerous team come the playoffs. — Ralph Vacchiano

Quinn is among the most experienced new head coaches gracing the sidelines for the season opener. The longtime NFL defensive guru led the Atlanta Falcons to an 8-8 record in his first season and a Super Bowl appearance in his second year. With playmakers like Terry McLaurin, Brian Robinson Jr. Austin Ekeler and Zach Ertz on offense and a defense led by Daron Payne, Jonathan Allen and new addition Bobby Wagner, Quinn has an opportunity to hit the ground running in Washington. — Williams

Comeback Player of the Year

New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers (4 votes): David Helman, Henry McKenna, Ralph Vacchiano, Carmen Vitali

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow (2 votes): Greg Auman, Eric Williams

Indianapolis Colts QB Anthony Richardson (1 vote): Ben Arthur

A 40-year-old quarterback coming back from a torn Achilles is unprecedented, so even just playing again should be enough for Rodgers to win this award. But if he plays, he's going to play well. Maybe not MVP-level well, but still pretty good. Remember, he was the NFL MVP just three years ago. And even his dropoff season in 2022 wasn't exactly terrible. He's also surrounded by a pretty good cast with the Jets. He's set up for success if he's healthy. — Vacchiano

These awards predictions were made by:

NFL reporter Ben Arthur (@benyarthur)

NFL reporter Greg Auman (@gregauman)

NFL reporter David Helman (@davidhelman_)

NFL reporter Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis)

NFL reporter Eric D. Williams (@eric_d_williams)

NFL reporter Ralph Vacchiano (@RalphVacchiano)

NFL reporter Carmen Vitali (@CarmieV)

share