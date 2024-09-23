National Football League 2024 Monday Night Football best bets: Back Jaguars to start fast in Buffalo Published Sep. 23, 2024 11:37 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

For the first time this season, we have two games on Monday night, making the evening that much more special.

In addition, we get to watch two of the game's greatest signal-callers (Josh Allen and Joe Burrow), the No. 2 pick from the 2024 NFL Draft (Jayden Daniels), and a former No. 1 pick who just can't seem to find his footing (Trevor Lawrence).

With that, let's get into my picks for Monday night.

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Buffalo Bills (7:30 p.m., ET, ESPN)

The Jaguars are 0-2 and facing the prospect of a 0-3 start in Buffalo on Monday night. That would end any hope they have of making the playoffs after just three weeks. Head coach Doug Pederson's seat would get even hotter than it currently is. This is a kitchen sink game for the Jaguars. Anything goes. They need a win. So I'm taking the Jaguars +3.5 for the first half. I'd expect we get the Jaguars' best effort early in this game after starting slow against the Browns just last week.

PICK: Jaguars (+3.5) to trail by fewer than 3.5 points at halftime, or lead

Washington Commanders @ Cincinnati Bengals (8:15 p.m., ET, ABC/ESPN+)

Austin Ekeler leads the Commanders in receptions with seven over their first two games. He's caught all seven balls thrown in his direction. With the Commanders on the road and facing the Bengals pass rush, I'd expect Daniels to target Ekeler as a security blanket. The Bengals allowed seven receptions to Chiefs running backs in Week 2 after allowing three to the Patriots running backs in Week 1. Also, Ekeler excels in the screen game and will be targeted as an option for the Commanders tonight.

PICK: Austin Ekeler Over 2.5 receptions

Geoff Schwartz is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He played eight seasons in the NFL for five different teams. He started at right tackle for the University of Oregon for three seasons and was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection his senior year. Follow him on Twitter @ GeoffSchwartz .

