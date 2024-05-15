2024 Kansas City Chiefs schedule, season prediction, early breakdown
The Kansas City Chiefs' schedule for the 2024 NFL season has been revealed.
Here's the full look, with strength of schedule plus predicted record and an early breakdown from Geoff Schwartz.
Schedule (all times ET)
- Week 1: Sept. 5 vs. Ravens, 8:20 p.m.
- Week 2: Sept. 15 vs. Bengals, 4:25 p.m.
- Week 3: Sept. 22 at Falcons (SNF), 8:20 p.m.
- Week 4: Sept. 29 at Chargers, 4:25 p.m.
- Week 5: Oct. 7 vs. Saints (MNF), 8:15 p.m.
- Week 6: BYE
- Week 7: Oct. 20 at 49ers, 4:25 p.m.
- Week 8: Oct. 27 at Raiders, 4:25 p.m.
- Week 9: Nov. 4 vs. Buccaneers (MNF), 8:15 p.m.
- Week 10: Nov. 10 vs. Broncos, 1 p.m.
- Week 11: Nov. 17 at Bills, 4:25 p.m.
- Week 12: Nov. 24 at Panthers, 1 p.m.
- Week 13: Nov. 29 vs. Raiders (Black Friday), 3 p.m.
- Week 14: Dec. 8 vs. Chargers (SNF), 8:20 p.m.
- Week 15: Dec. 15 at Browns, 1 p.m.
- Week 16: Dec. 21 vs. Texans (Sat.), 1 p.m.
- Week 17: Dec. 25 at Steelers (Wed.), 1 p.m.
- Week 18: Jan. 4/5 at Broncos, TBD
Strength of schedule: .502 (16th toughest)
Final record prediction: 12-5
Schwartz's breakdown: The Chiefs have won at least 11 games in nine of Andy Reid's 11 seasons as head coach. They've won at least 11 games in each of the six seasons with Patrick Mahomes as the starting quarterback, including their worst regular-season record of 11-6 last season. The Chiefs are better this year, adding more weapons for Mahomes while maintaining most of their defense from 2023.
They always play a tough schedule, but they get the Ravens and Bengals in the first two weeks, which favors the fast-starting Chiefs. (Mahomes is 15-4 in September.) Kansas City has a pair of tough road contests in Pittsburgh and Cleveland, but on the other hand, the AFC West is paired with the NFC South this season, which means four winnable games against a poor division. And there are also the six division games, where Mahomes has won 30 of 35. Even though I believe the Chiefs will coast through the regular season, just doing enough to win the division and preserve their older players, I have them going 12-5.
