2024 Dallas Cowboys schedule, season prediction, early breakdown
The Dallas Cowboys' schedule for the 2024 NFL season has been revealed.
Here's the full look, with strength of schedule, plus predicted record and an early breakdown from Ralph Vacchiano.
Schedule
- Week 1: Sept. 8 at Cleveland
- Week 2: Sept. 15 vs. New Orleans
- Week 3: Sept. 22 vs. Baltimore
- Week 4: Sept. 26 at NY Giants
- Week 5: Oct. 6 at Pittsburgh
- Week 6: Oct. 13 vs. Detroit
- Week 7: Oct. 20 BYE
- Week 8: Oct. 27 at San Francisco
- Week 9: Nov. 3 at Atlanta
- Week 10: Nov. 10 vs. Philadelphia
- Week 11: Nov. 18 vs. Houston
- Week 12: Nov. 24 at Washington
- Week 13: Nov. 28 vs. NY Giants
- Week 14: Dec. 9 vs. Cincinnati
- Week 15: Dec. 15 at Carolina
- Week 16: Dec. 22 vs. Tampa Bay
- Week 17: Dec. 29 at Philadelphia
- Week 18: Jan 4 or 5 vs. Washington
Strength of Schedule: .505 (12th toughest)
Final record prediction: 10-7
Breakdown: If you're looking for a test to see if the Dallas Cowboys are the Super Bowl contenders Jerry Jones thinks they are, look for their midseason stretch in October and November. From Oct. 6 through Nov. 18, the road is perilous. They play at Pittsburgh, home against Detroit. Then, after a bye, they travel to San Francisco. The one soft spot is a trip to Atlanta, but the reward for surviving that is back-to-back home games against Philadelphia and Houston. If the Cowboys get through that, they have a chance to coast down the stretch and be battle-tested for the playoffs. That's a big if, though.
-
-
-
-
