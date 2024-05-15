National Football League 2024 Dallas Cowboys schedule, season prediction, early breakdown Updated May. 15, 2024 9:47 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Dallas Cowboys' schedule for the 2024 NFL season has been revealed.

Here's the full look, with strength of schedule, plus predicted record and an early breakdown from Ralph Vacchiano.

Schedule

Week 1: Sept. 8 at Cleveland

Week 2: Sept. 15 vs. New Orleans

Week 3: Sept. 22 vs. Baltimore

Week 4: Sept. 26 at NY Giants

Week 5: Oct. 6 at Pittsburgh

Week 6: Oct. 13 vs. Detroit

Week 7: Oct. 20 BYE

Week 8: Oct. 27 at San Francisco

Week 9: Nov. 3 at Atlanta

Week 10: Nov. 10 vs. Philadelphia

Week 11: Nov. 18 vs. Houston

Week 12: Nov. 24 at Washington

Week 13: Nov. 28 vs. NY Giants

Week 14: Dec. 9 vs. Cincinnati

Week 15: Dec. 15 at Carolina

Week 16: Dec. 22 vs. Tampa Bay

Week 17: Dec. 29 at Philadelphia

Week 18: Jan 4 or 5 vs. Washington

Strength of Schedule: .505 (12th toughest)

Final record prediction: 10-7

Breakdown: If you're looking for a test to see if the Dallas Cowboys are the Super Bowl contenders Jerry Jones thinks they are, look for their midseason stretch in October and November. From Oct. 6 through Nov. 18, the road is perilous. They play at Pittsburgh, home against Detroit. Then, after a bye, they travel to San Francisco. The one soft spot is a trip to Atlanta, but the reward for surviving that is back-to-back home games against Philadelphia and Houston. If the Cowboys get through that, they have a chance to coast down the stretch and be battle-tested for the playoffs. That's a big if, though.

