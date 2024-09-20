National Football League 2024 College Football, NFL odds: Best bets for Baylor-Colorado, Texans-Vikings Published Sep. 20, 2024 12:58 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Can you believe it’s been almost a full month of football?

Time flies when you’re having fun.

I’ve got three college bets and two NFL plays this weekend. Remember, this space isn’t the place for a million picks or five-team parlays. These will always be the games I love the most.

Let’s go to work.

2024 Record: (8-4, +3.6 units)

Baylor @ Colorado (-2, O/U 51.5)

I’m hearing Sawyer Robertson is getting the start at quarterback for Baylor, which people around Waco are beaming about. DeQuan Finn was the starter coming into the season, and he’s already banged up. Truth be told, Robertson is a better pocket passer and should do a better job getting the ball to speedy receivers in space. And give me Dave Aranda’s D against that Colorado OL.

PICK: Baylor (+2) to lose by fewer than 2 points, or win outright

James Madison @ North Carolina (-10.5, O/U 48.5)

It’s fun for college football when teams like James Madison are good. And the Dukes are still solid despite the loss of head coach Curt Cignetti to Indiana. But this is a huge step up in competition. North Carolina’s power running game will be a problem for James Madison and assuming Mack Brown decides to line up and ram it for four quarters, the Heels should roll.

PICK: North Carolina (-10.5) to win by more than 10.5 points

Utah @ Oklahoma State (-1, O/U 54)

Whether Utes quarterback Cam Rising plays or not, I don’t believe he’s healthy. There’s clearly an injury to his throwing hand, and he wants to try and power through. That’s great, but I might like the Pokes even more. Mike Gundy is one of the most profitable college football coaches of all-time, and I’m not so sure this Utah squad is ready for it’s first conference game in Stillwater.

PICK: Oklahoma State (-1) to win by more than 1 point

Baltimore Ravens (-1, O/U 47.5) @ Dallas Cowboys

I wrote about "America’s Game of the Week" earlier this week. Bookmakers and oddsmakers are still extremely high on Baltimore, evident by the Ravens opening as a 1-point dog at Dallas. Sharp money blasted Baltimore to the favorite. I’m happy to bet against a Cowboys team that gave up 430 yards of offense last week. And give me John Harbaugh against Mike McCarthy.

PICK: Ravens (-1) to win by more than 1 point

Houston Texans (-2, O/U 46) @ Minnesota Vikings

Maybe I’m drinking too much Minnesota Kool-Aid, but the Vikings look like a top-10 team in the NFL right now. They’re extremely well-coached on both sides of the ball with Kevin O’Connell and Brian Flores calling the shots, and Sam Darnold looks like the guy many thought he could become. You also must consider Houston has two close wins against two young quarterbacks. Is it ready to win at The Death Star? I’m not so sure.

PICK: Vikings (+2) to lose by fewer than 2 points, or win outright

Sam Panayotovich is a sports betting analyst for FOX Sports and BetQL Network. He previously worked for WGN Radio, NBC Sports and VSiN. Follow him on Twitter @spshoot.

