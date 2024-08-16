National Football League
2024-25 NFL odds: Carolina Panthers win total on the move
National Football League

2024-25 NFL odds: Carolina Panthers win total on the move

Published Aug. 16, 2024 4:08 p.m. ET

With only a few weeks left before the official NFL season kicks off, the Panthers' odds are on the move.

After opening with a win total of 4.5, that line for Carolina has moved to 5.5. 

According to John Ewing at BetMGM, that's the only win-total increase in the NFL so far this year.

But professional bettor Adam Chernoff warned gamblers earlier this summer that the Panthers might be headed toward a more promising 2024 — despite finishing 2023 with a franchise-low two wins.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I think [the Panthers] are a fringe NFC wild card team," Chernoff said on "The Herd." 

"Bryce Young [is] in a much better position with the modern coaching staff that is coming in, led by Dave Canales.

"Last year, [Canales] revived Baker Mayfield — another QB that everybody wrote off. I think it's a great coaching staff and an organization that's going to compete for that spot as a wild card in the NFC. 

"Very bullish on the Panthers this season."

Bet the over on Panthers win total as a 'fringe wild card' team

Bet the over on Panthers win total as a 'fringe wild card' team

According to reports, head coach Dave Canales described quarterback Bryce Young as looking "sharp" in recent practices.

The Panthers kick off their season on Sept. 8 at NFC South rival New Orleans.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Why has Chiefs superstar Travis Kelce been so quiet lately?

Why has Chiefs superstar Travis Kelce been so quiet lately?

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 Summer Olympics Image 2024 Summer Olympics2024 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2024 NFL Preseason Schedule2024 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2024 MLB Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes