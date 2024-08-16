2024-25 NFL odds: Carolina Panthers win total on the move
With only a few weeks left before the official NFL season kicks off, the Panthers' odds are on the move.
After opening with a win total of 4.5, that line for Carolina has moved to 5.5.
According to John Ewing at BetMGM, that's the only win-total increase in the NFL so far this year.
But professional bettor Adam Chernoff warned gamblers earlier this summer that the Panthers might be headed toward a more promising 2024 — despite finishing 2023 with a franchise-low two wins.
"I think [the Panthers] are a fringe NFC wild card team," Chernoff said on "The Herd."
"Bryce Young [is] in a much better position with the modern coaching staff that is coming in, led by Dave Canales.
"Last year, [Canales] revived Baker Mayfield — another QB that everybody wrote off. I think it's a great coaching staff and an organization that's going to compete for that spot as a wild card in the NFC.
"Very bullish on the Panthers this season."
According to reports, head coach Dave Canales described quarterback Bryce Young as looking "sharp" in recent practices.
The Panthers kick off their season on Sept. 8 at NFC South rival New Orleans.
