National Football League 2024-25 NFL odds: Carolina Panthers win total on the move Published Aug. 16, 2024 4:08 p.m. ET

With only a few weeks left before the official NFL season kicks off, the Panthers' odds are on the move.

After opening with a win total of 4.5, that line for Carolina has moved to 5.5.

According to John Ewing at BetMGM, that's the only win-total increase in the NFL so far this year.

But professional bettor Adam Chernoff warned gamblers earlier this summer that the Panthers might be headed toward a more promising 2024 — despite finishing 2023 with a franchise-low two wins.

"I think [the Panthers] are a fringe NFC wild card team," Chernoff said on " The Herd ."

" Bryce Young [is] in a much better position with the modern coaching staff that is coming in, led by Dave Canales.

"Last year, [Canales] revived Baker Mayfield — another QB that everybody wrote off. I think it's a great coaching staff and an organization that's going to compete for that spot as a wild card in the NFC.

"Very bullish on the Panthers this season."

Bet the over on Panthers win total as a 'fringe wild card' team

According to reports, head coach Dave Canales described quarterback Bryce Young as looking "sharp" in recent practices.

The Panthers kick off their season on Sept. 8 at NFC South rival New Orleans.

