National Football League NFL Comeback Player of the Year odds: Rodgers favored over Burrow, Cousins Published Jun. 14, 2024 11:02 a.m. ET

After injuries caused some of the NFL's most talented quarterbacks to miss most of the 2023 season, the top of the Comeback Player of the Year odds market is filled with a lot of talent.

Let's check out the early odds to win the award via DraftKings Sportsbook as of June 12.

2024 Comeback Player of the Year Odds:

Aaron Rodgers, Jets: +125 (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)

Joe Burrow, Bengals: +210 (bet $10 to win $31 total)

Kirk Cousins, Falcons: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Anthony Richardson, Colts: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Russell Wilson, Steelers: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Nick Chubb, Browns: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Deshaun Watson, Browns: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

After landing Rodgers prior to last season, expectations were set at an all-time high for the New York Jets in 2023. However, four snaps into the season opener against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium, the star quarterback ruptured his Achilles tendon and missed the remainder of the season.

The Jets finished the season 7-10, mostly behind their stellar defense that only allowed 20.9 points per game in 2023.

However, the offense struggled — more specifically the quarterback position. After Rodgers went down, the Jets started three other QBs last season, including Zach Wilson.

Wilson registered a passer rating of 77.2, throwing only eight touchdowns with seven interceptions before he was benched in Week 12.

Aaron Rodgers will skip the remainder of Jets mandatory minicamp

In Rodgers' last full season with the Green Bay Packers, he had a passer rating of 91.1 and threw for 3,695 yards and 26 touchdowns.

According to sharp football analysis, the Jets have the fourth-easiest schedule in 2024 and their season Over/Under win total has been set at 9.5.

After Rodgers, there are some other big quarterback names on CPOY odds list.

After two seasons of leading the Cincinnati Bengals to the AFC Championship, Burrow tore a ligament in his right wrist in Cincinnati's Week 11 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Burrow is set to return Week 1 and is currently +210 to win CPOY.

He won the award in 2021 after returning from a serious knee injury during his rookie season.

Does Joe Burrow have anything to prove this year coming off his wrist injury?

Another notable QB at the top of the oddsboard is Kirk Cousins.

It’ll be a change of scenery for the veteran QB in 2024. Cousins agreed to sign a four-year, $180 million contract with the Atlanta Falcons this offseason. He’ll join an offense that includes Bijan Robinson, Drake London and Kyle Pitts.

Cousins missed most of 2023 after going down with an Achilles injury in Week 8 and is currently +500 to win CPOY.

