2022 NFL Draft: Perfect pairings for the eight teams with two first-round picks

By Bucky Brooks

FOX Sports NFL Analyst

Despite Les Snead's dismissing the importance of draft picks at the Los Angeles Rams’ victory parade, the overwhelming majority of NFL team-builders prefer to utilize a draft-and-develop model to build a championship team.

Although the philosophy requires evaluators to consistently select blue-chip players in the draft, particularly in the first round, there are plenty of team-builders who like their odds of converting lesser-known picks into a roster loaded with all-star talent. Optimistic executives view the NFL Draft like a lottery, with each selection representing a golden ticket that could change the fortunes of the franchise.

NFL Draft: Joel Klatt's top 10 draft prospects FOX Sports' Joel Klatt reveals his top 10 players of the 2022 NFL Draft, including Michigan star Aidan Hutchinson and Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton.

With that in mind, savvy executives will attempt to accumulate as many lottery tickets as possible. In recent years, we have seen more teams acquire multiple picks in the first round to increase their chances of landing a five-star player or a couple of all-stars at the top of the board.

The Buffalo Bills pulled off a rare feat in 2018, when they selected a pair of future Pro Bowlers in the first round: QB Josh Allen (seventh overall, 2020 Pro Bowler) and LB Tremaine Edmunds (16th overall, 2019 and 2020 Pro Bowler).

This season, an NFL-record eight teams currently own two first-round picks. (The previous record was six.) If things go according to plan, their extra lottery tickets will turn into players who are key pieces of a championship puzzle.

Given some time to survey the 2022 draft class and the eight franchises holding multiple picks in the opening round next Thursday, I thought this was the perfect time to create perfect pairings for each team.

Detroit Lions

First-round picks: No. 2 and No. 32

Needs: QB, EDGE, CB

Perfect pairing:

Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan

Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss

If the Lions are being built in Dan Campbell’s image, the players Detroit selects on draft weekend must play with fanatical effort and exhibit the toughness that reflects a blue-collar town. Hutchinson has a high-revving motor that overwhelms opponents ill-equipped to deal with his effort, energy and skills as a pass-rusher.

Corral is an ultra-talented gunslinger with exceptional arm talent and a quick release. He is franchise-quarterback material with enough athleticism, toughness and playmaking ability to upgrade the Lions’ QB1 spot.

Joel Klatt's top five quarterbacks in the draft Joel Klatt shares his top five quarterbacks in the 2022 NFL Draft, headlined by Pittsburgh QB Kenny Pickett, Liberty QB Malik Willis and Ole Miss QB Matt Corral.

Houston Texans

First-round picks: No. 3 and No. 13

Needs: EDGE, CB, OL

Perfect pairing:

Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Oregon

Lovie Smith’s promotion to head coach could prompt the Texans to prioritize fixing the defense in the 2022 draft. The need for improved cornerback play makes Gardner a no-brainer selection after Smith watched quarterbacks torch his overmatched secondary a season ago.

Thibodeaux would add a disruptive pass-rusher to a lineup that lacks a legitimate threat on the edges. Without sticky coverage or a persistent pass rush, the Texans will never close the gap on their division rivals in the AFC South.

Joel Klatt's top 10 edge rushers in the draft Joel Klatt breaks down his list of top edge rushers in the draft, including Kayvon Thibodeaux, Logan Hall and Jermaine Johnson.

New York Jets

First-round picks: No. 4 and No. 10

Needs: WR, OT, EDGE

Perfect pairing:

Ikem Ekwonu, OT, NC State

Drake London, WR, USC

With Zach Wilson heading into his second season, it is time for general manager Joe Douglas to upgrade the pieces around his franchise QB. Ekwonu not only adds beef to a frontline that wants to lean on Michael Carter & Co. to run the rock between the tackles but also gives the unit a menacing presence on the edge with nasty finishing skills.

The 6-foot-5, 210-pound London is a super-sized pass-catcher with the leaping ability and catching radius to expand the strike zone for Wilson, particularly in the red zone. As a jumbo slot receiver with soft hands, the USC standout is the perfect complement to a receiving corps that features Elijah Moore and Corey Davis on the outside.

New York Giants

First-round picks: No. 5 and No. 7

Needs: OT, EDGE, TE

Perfect pairing:

Evan Neal, OT, Alabama

Jermaine Johnson, EDGE, Florida State

The Giants have always been at their best when they control the trenches on each side of the ball. Neal is a massive (6-foot-7, 350) edge blocker with a rock-solid game built on technique, awareness and savvy. He stymies opponents with his heavy-handed punches and displays enough lower-body strength to anchor against power rushers.

Geoff Schwartz's top offensive lineman in the draft RJ Young sits down with FOX Sports’ Geoff Schwartz to break down the top offensive line prospects. Both believe that Alabama OT Evan Neal is the best lineman available. Schwartz also says to keep an eye on Trevor Penning out of Northern Iowa.

Johnson is an A-plus pass-rusher with outstanding first-step quickness and hand-to-hand combat skills. In addition, he plays with a nonstop motor that routinely results in garbage sack production when he outworks opponents on the edge.

If the Giants succeed in upgrading their trench warriors with blue-collar types, Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen will quickly turn things around in the Big Apple.

Philadelphia Eagles

First-round picks: No. 15 and No. 18

Needs: DL, WR, DB

Perfect pairing:

Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas

Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington

General manager Howie Roseman is one of the best in the business at accumulating and multiplying draft capital. But if he keeps these picks, he could immediately upgrade the roster with a few playmakers in the 2022 class. The 6-foot-3, 225-pound Burks is the big-bodied pass-catcher the franchise has been lacking since Alshon Jeffery was in his prime. The Arkansas standout excels at winning 50-50 balls, and his length will expand the strike zone for QB Jalen Hurts.

McDuffie is a versatile cover corner with outstanding instincts, ball skills and versatility. He is a scheme-friendly defender with a game that could thrive in man or zone coverage.

New Orleans Saints

First-round picks: No. 16 and No. 19

Needs: OT, WR, DL

Perfect pairing:

Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa

Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

Without Sean Payton on the sideline, the Saints need to upgrade their personnel to offset some of the creativity that walked out the door. Penning should fill the void created by Terron Armstead’s departure as a nasty edge blocker with a bully mentality. Although it might take him some time to acclimate to the NFL after dominating small-school competition, the Northern Iowa product impressed evaluators with his work against the big boys at the Senior Bowl.

Joel Klatt's top 10 receivers in the draft Joel Klatt breaks down his top wide receiver prospects in a loaded 2022 NFL Draft. The group is highlighted by the dynamic duo from the Ohio State Buckeyes, Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson.

Olave is a big play waiting to happen as a speedster with crafty routes and soft hands. He finished his career as Ohio State’s all-time touchdown leader and could continue to find the paint as a designated big-play specialist for the Saints.

Green Bay Packers

First-round picks: No. 22 and No. 28

Needs: WR, OT, DGE

Perfect pairing:

Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

Tyler Smith, OT, Tulsa

It would take a special player to coax GM Brian Gutekunst into taking a first-round receiver after watching the franchise consistently develop lower picks into stars. Williams is a worthwhile gamble as an electric playmaker with speed to burn and a knack for blowing past defenders on vertical routes. Despite a knee injury that could postpone his NFL debut until midseason, the Alabama product flashes the kind of big-play potential that could add a dimension to a Packers offense that needs a spark without Davante Adams.

Smith is not a finished product, but his size, length and athleticism could make him a 10-year starter at the position. He flashes quick hands and feet while shutting down pass-rushers on the edges.

Given Aaron Rodgers’ renewed commitment to the franchise after a few years of drama, the Packers need to keep No. 12 happy by any means necessary.

Kansas City Chiefs

First-round picks: No. 29 and No. 30

Needs: WR, EDGE, CB

Perfect pairing:

Daxton Hill, S, Michigan

Logan Hall, EDGE, Houston

The departure of Tyreek Hill will prompt some observers to view wideout as the Chiefs’ top priority, but Andy Reid has routinely squeezed production out of no-name receivers thanks to five-star quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and, back in their Eagles days, Donovan McNabb. That’s why the Chiefs could turn their attention to a defense that needs more speed, athleticism and disruptive players.

Hill is a Swiss Army knife in the defensive backfield, with a versatile game that enables him to play in the slot or deep middle based on need. The Chiefs could tap into his positional flexibility to build a competitive sub-package that matches up with the high-powered offenses in the AFC West.

Hall is a trench warrior with a knack for creating disruption at the point of attack. He can win with finesse or power, and he can outwork opponents at the line of scrimmage to produce enough splash plays to help the Chiefs get off of the field in key situations.

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports and regularly appears on "Speak For Yourself." He also breaks down the game for NFL Network and is a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast.

