National Basketball Association Western Conference finals: Mavericks vs. Warriors by the numbers

The third-seeded Golden State Warriors and the fourth-seeded Dallas Mavericks will begin their Western Conference finals tilt on Wednesday, with a trip to the NBA Finals on the line.

Let's peek into the historical and statistical comparisons between the Warriors and Mavericks:

Matchup: This is the second time the Mavericks and Warriors have faced each other in a playoff series. The Warriors won the only previous matchup in the first round of the 2007 playoffs, 4-2.

This series marks the first time in 11 years that the Western Conference finals won't feature either of the West's top two seeds. In 2011, the third-seeded Mavericks defeated the fourth-seeded Thunder 4-1, then defeated the Miami Heat 4-2 in the Finals.

The Mavericks won three of four against the Warriors during the regular season.

DALLAS MAVERICKS

5: The Mavericks are making their fifth conference finals appearance and are 2-2 in their previous four.

1: Dallas is making its first conference finals appearance since the 2011 playoffs when the Mavs won their only NBA title.

15.5: The Mavericks average 15.5 3s per game, the most in the postseason.

31.5: Luka Dončić is averaging 31.5 points per game this postseason, the second-highest of any player.

10: Dončić is one of two players in the top 10 in scoring, rebounding and assists in the postseason (31.5 points, 10.1 rebounds, 6.6 assists).

511: Dallas SF Reggie Bullock has played 511 minutes this postseason, the most of any player.

10.3: The Mavericks are averaging 10.3 turnovers per game this postseason, the second-fewest of any team.

30: Spencer Dinwiddie scored a playoff career-high 30 points in the Mavericks' Game 7 win against Phoenix.

5-1: Dallas is 5-1 this postseason when Dinwiddie scores 15-plus points.

6: The Mavericks have six players averaging 10-plus points per game during the postseason, the most of any Western Conference team.

202: Dallas has made 202 3s this postseason, the most of any team and the most in a single postseason in franchise history.

32.7: Dončić is averaging 32.7 points per game in his playoff career (23 games), the second-highest career playoff points per game average in NBA history, behind only Michael Jordan.

.459: Jason Kidd now has a 17-20 (.459) coaching record in the postseason.

1: Kidd is making his first conference finals appearance as a head coach.

3: Kidd played in three conference finals and was on the Mavericks in their last WCF appearance in 2011.

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

9: The Warriors are making their ninth conference finals appearance. They're 6-2 in their past eight appearances.

5-0: Under Steve Kerr, the Warriors are 5-0 in the Western Conference finals, including two sweeps (2017, 2019) and two Game 7 victories (2016, 2018).

14.3: The Warriors average 14.3 3s per game (third-most in the postseason).

42: Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson have each made 42 3s this postseason, tied for second-most, behind only Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane.

114.2: The Warriors are averaging 114.2 points per game this postseason, ranking first among all playoff teams.

27.8: Golden State averages 27.8 assists per game this postseason, ranking first among all playoff teams.

6-0: The Warriors are 6-0 at home this postseason. The only other team without a loss is the Miami Heat, who are 7-0.

39.9: The most bench points per game this postseason belongs to the Golden State Warriors, who average 39.9.

22: Twenty-two NBA players have made six or more Finals appearances. If the Warriors advance, Curry, Thompson, and Draymond Green would join that list.

7: If Golden State wins, Andre Iguodala would reach the Finals for the seventh time in the past eight seasons, becoming the 18th player in NBA history to make seven or more Finals appearances.

.733: Kerr has a .733 winning percentage in the postseason, the highest in NBA history.

6: Kerr is coaching in his sixth conference finals, tied for fourth-most conference finals appearances by a head coach in NBA history.

6: If the Warriors advance, Kerr would be the sixth head coach in league history to make six-plus NBA Finals appearances.

