National Basketball Association
Warriors receive NBA championship rings amid Draymond Green drama
National Basketball Association

Warriors receive NBA championship rings amid Draymond Green drama

1 hour ago

The Golden State Warriors are used to ring ceremonies, but Tuesday's celebration came under very different circumstances.

The defending NBA champions have spent the past two weeks dealing with the fallout of star forward Draymond Green punching young teammate Jordan Poole, especially after a video of the incident later leaked online. Green was finedand not suspended — for his actions.

Did the Golden State Warriors handle the Draymond Green situation well?

Did the Golden State Warriors handle the Draymond Green situation well?
LeSean McCoy believes that Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr handled the Draymond Green, Jordan Poole physical altercation well.

Warriors majority owner Joe Lacob addressed the organization's handling of the incident and the decision not to suspend Green before the Warriors' ring ceremony in an interview with local media Tuesday.

"I'm just being perfectly honest, he earned this [ceremony]," Lacob said. "I wouldn't take that away from him. We take it seriously, believe me, and he was fined to the maximum, and he took some time away from the team."

Green and Poole both received their rings along with the rest of their teammates amid loud cheers at Chase Center on Tuesday before the Warriors' opening game of the 2022-23 season against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Poole addressed Green's punch and subsequent apology Sunday.

"He apologized," Poole said. "We're professional, and we plan on handling ourselves that way… We're here to win [another] championship."

Green attempted to share his side of the story through a self-produced documentary that aired before the ceremony. However, he did not speak during the actual festivities, ceding the spotlight to teammates Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

The rest of the ceremony went on with normalcy as the Warriors raised their fourth NBA championship banner in eight years, and first at Chase Center in San Francisco after moving there in 2019. Juan Toscano-Anderson, a member of the 2021-22 title team before signing with the Lakers in the offseason, also participated in the festivities.

As for the bling itself, it's the first championship ring made primarily of yellow diamonds. The ring also has 16 carats, representing the Warriors' 16 postseason wins. Another unique feature is the hardware features 43 white diamond baguettes, representing Stephen Curry's 43-point Game 4. 

The rings were made by Los Angeles-based jewelry house Jason of Beverly Hills.

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
Skip Bayless, Shannon Sharpe make their NBA title predictions
National Basketball Association

Skip Bayless, Shannon Sharpe make their NBA title predictions

7 hours ago
Title or bust? These Sixers have no excuses
National Basketball Association

Title or bust? These Sixers have no excuses

14 hours ago
NBA Western Conference guide: Warriors have tough road to repeat
National Basketball Association

NBA Western Conference guide: Warriors have tough road to repeat

14 hours ago
Lakers still talk of NBA, no matter what happens elsewhere
National Basketball Association

Lakers still talk of NBA, no matter what happens elsewhere

14 hours ago
NBA Extension Tracker: Little, Porter Jr., Clarke sign
National Basketball Association

NBA Extension Tracker: Little, Porter Jr., Clarke sign

1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes