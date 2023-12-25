National Basketball Association Warriors' Draymond Green using virtual meetings to begin return process Published Dec. 25, 2023 5:19 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Warriors forward Draymond Green has begun taking part in virtual meetings to chart his return to the team.

The forward has conducted Zoom meetings with team office executives, league office personnel, and NBA Player's Association officials to discuss his progression and learning track throughout his rehab process.

If no setbacks are present, Green is expected to return to the Warriors around the 11-to-13 game range, per ESPN. The NBA though, will have the ultimate say on that timetable. He's also expected to rejoin the team at its facility next week. He has not been prohibited from doing so up to this point.

Green has missed seven games since being suspended indefinitely by the league after striking Jusuf Nurkic in the face on December 12. He's averaged 9.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists in 15 games this season.

