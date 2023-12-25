National Basketball Association
Warriors' Draymond Green using virtual meetings to begin return process
National Basketball Association

Warriors' Draymond Green using virtual meetings to begin return process

Published Dec. 25, 2023 5:19 p.m. ET

Warriors forward Draymond Green has begun taking part in virtual meetings to chart his return to the team. 

The forward has conducted Zoom meetings with team office executives, league office personnel, and NBA Player's Association officials to discuss his progression and learning track throughout his rehab process. 

If no setbacks are present, Green is expected to return to the Warriors around the 11-to-13 game range, per ESPN. The NBA though, will have the ultimate say on that timetable. He's also expected to rejoin the team at its facility next week. He has not been prohibited from doing so up to this point. 

Green has missed seven games since being suspended indefinitely by the league after striking Jusuf Nurkic in the face on December 12. He's averaged 9.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists in 15 games this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Basketball Association
Golden State Warriors
Draymond Green
share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: NBA MVP Joel Embiid (ankle) won't play in 76ers-Heat Christmas game

NBA MVP Joel Embiid (ankle) won't play in 76ers-Heat Christmas game

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NFL Playoff Picture Image NFL Playoff PictureNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsBowl Schedule Image Bowl ScheduleNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP RacePodcasts Image Podcasts
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes