National Basketball Association
Warriors' Draymond Green suspended five games for choking Rudy Gobert
National Basketball Association

Warriors' Draymond Green suspended five games for choking Rudy Gobert

Published Nov. 15, 2023 8:51 p.m. ET

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has been suspended for five games, per ESPN.

Green and teammated Klay Thompson were ejected from the Warriors' Tuesday night matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves for their involvement in a scuffle that included Jaden McDaniels, Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert.

After Thompson and McDaniels began wrestling, Gobert and other Timberwolves joined the scrum, before Green ran over and began choking Gobert from behind. The maneuver lasted about 10 seconds before he was pulled away. 

Thompson, McDaniels and Gobert were each fined $25,000 by the NBA, but Green will pay the biggest price, both in terms of games missed and money lost. The suspension will cause him to forfeit $769,704 in salary.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The length of the suspension is based in part on Green’s history of unsportsmanlike acts," the NBA said in the release announcing the penalties. Those sanctions were handed down by Joe Dumars, the NBA's Executive Vice President and Head of Basketball Operations — and a longtime mentor of Green's.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

[Do you want more great stories delivered right to you? Here's how you can create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow your favorite leagues, teams and players and receive a personalized newsletter in your inbox daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Basketball Association
Golden State Warriors
Draymond Green
share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: MLB reportedly proposes trimming pitch clock with runners on base

MLB reportedly proposes trimming pitch clock with runners on base

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
Heisman Watch Image Heisman WatchNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsBowl Projections Image Bowl ProjectionsNFL Playoff Picture Image NFL Playoff PictureNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power Rankings
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes