Warriors' Draymond Green suspended five games for choking Rudy Gobert Published Nov. 15, 2023 8:51 p.m. ET

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has been suspended for five games, per ESPN.

Green and teammated Klay Thompson were ejected from the Warriors' Tuesday night matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves for their involvement in a scuffle that included Jaden McDaniels, Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert.

After Thompson and McDaniels began wrestling, Gobert and other Timberwolves joined the scrum, before Green ran over and began choking Gobert from behind. The maneuver lasted about 10 seconds before he was pulled away.

Thompson, McDaniels and Gobert were each fined $25,000 by the NBA, but Green will pay the biggest price, both in terms of games missed and money lost. The suspension will cause him to forfeit $769,704 in salary.

"The length of the suspension is based in part on Green’s history of unsportsmanlike acts," the NBA said in the release announcing the penalties. Those sanctions were handed down by Joe Dumars, the NBA's Executive Vice President and Head of Basketball Operations — and a longtime mentor of Green's.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

