Victor Wembanyama wins French league All-Star Game MVP

2023 NBA Draft prospect Victor Wembanyama continued to showcase his generational talent in the French league All-Star Game on Thursday.

The 18-year-old scored 27 points to go along with 12 rebounds and four assists, en route to becoming the youngest player to win MVP in the game's history. Wembanyama also led the All-Star team to a 136-128 win over the All-Star World team.

As he has for much of the fall, the 7-foot-3 center made several highlight plays that took social media by storm.

Early in the game, Wembanyama grabbed a rebound from the defensive end of the floor and scissored his way through a pair of defenders in transition to create an open lane for a slam dunk.

Later in the first half, Wembanyama got an offensive rebound near the free-throw line and made a put-back jumper off one leg with ease.

In the opening minutes of the second half, Wembanyama showed his passing skills when he assisted his teammate with a behind-the-back pass that led to a wide open 3-pointer.

Wembanyama also threw down an All-Star-worthy dunk, dropping a windmill slam on a fast break in the fourth quarter.

Late in the game, Wembanyama beat an opposing defender at the perimeter before running the baseline and making an up-an-under layup.

During halftime, Yves Pones dunked over the Wembanyama, which helped him win the dunk contest.

All in all, Wembanyama put on a show for the people in France. Soon enough, he'll likely be doing the same stateside as he's projected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Wembanyama's drawn comparisons to LeBron James, Zion Williamson and Shaquille O'Neal as the best draft prospect in NBA history. Because of that, it's believed that multiple teams will try to position themselves to win the draft lottery in May in order to have the right to select him in June.

Entering Friday, the Detroit Pistons hold the league's worst record while the Charlotte Hornets and Houston Rockets round out the bottom three.

