NBA suspends 11 players for Magic-Pistons scuffle
NBA suspends 11 players for Magic-Pistons scuffle

1 hour ago

The NBA has suspended three players from the Detroit Pistons and eight players from the Orlando Magic for their roles in an on-court altercation on Wednesday, league executive vice president and head of basketball operations Joe Dumars announced on Thursday.

Pistons guard Killian Hayes will serve a three-game suspension without pay. Hayes punched Orlando's Moritz Wagner in the back of the head during Wednesday's game and Wagner fell onto the Pistons' bench. Wagner will serve a two-game suspension without pay for his push on Hayes, which was the catalyst to the altercation between the teams.

The nine other players that were suspended on Thursday will only serve a one-game suspension for leaving the bench. Of those nine players, eight are Magic players: Cole Anthony, Mo Bamba, Wendell Carter Jr., RJ Hampton, Gary Harris, Kevon Harris, Franz Wagner, Admiral Schofield. Hamidou Diallo was the only Pistons player outside of Hayes suspended due to his push on Wagner. Diallo, Hayes and Moe Wagner were all given technical fouls and ejected during Wednesday night's game.

Due to the number of Orlando's players that were suspended, the one-game suspensions will be staggered over the next two games. Anthony, Bamba, Carter Jr., Hampton and Harris will serve their suspensions on Friday against the Wizards, and Wagner, Harris and Schofield will serve their suspensions against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday.

The Magic are 13th in the Eastern Conference with a record of 13-23. The Pistons own the worst record in the league at 9-28.

