Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert lead Jazz to 3-1 lead against the Grizzlies
1 hour ago

The Jazz now find themselves in the same place they were in last year's postseason, but this time they are hoping for a different outcome.

Utah went into Memphis for Games 3 and 4 tied with the Grizzlies at 1-1. Now they're heading back to Salt Lake City up 3-1 after a 120-113 Game 4 win.

Last season, the Jazz held a 3-1 lead in the first round against the Denver Nuggets before they collapsed and lost the series in seven games. Now they will have a chance to redeem themselves as they head home for Game 5.

Here is how they took a 3-1 series lead:

Key performer: Donovan Mitchell

This might not have been the most efficient performance turned in by Mitchell, but he was the offensive catalyst for the Jazz on Monday night and answered every run the Grizzlies tried to make.

Mitchell ended up scoring 30 points while also handing out eight assists.

Fresh off an ankle sprain that sidelined him for the last month of the regular season, Mitchell has scored at least 25 points in all three games he has played in this series, and the Jazz are 3-0 since his return to the lineup.

Turning point: Third quarter

The Jazz carried a 59-54 lead into halftime and by the time the third quarter ended, the lead had swelled to 13 points thanks to an efficient offensive quarter.

The Jazz made four 3-pointers and score 41 points in the period to push their lead to the largest of the game and take the life out of the Grizzlies and FedEx Forum. The Grizzlies made multiple runs in the fourth quarter, but the lead proved too much to overcome.

Being able to go on the road and win in the postseason is a prerequisite for a championship team, and that is what the Jazz were able to do in Games 3 and 4 to take a 3-1 lead in this series.

Wild card: Rudy Gobert's offense

Gobert is a two-time Defensive Player of Year and is a finalist for his third this season, but in the third quarter that swung this game, he made his presence felt on the offensive end of the court.

The two-time All-Star scored 12 points in the period, proving to be too much around the rim for the Grizzlies and complementing the Jazz's hot 3-point shooting.

Gobert still dominated on the defensive end with two blocks and several other contested shots, but his offensive boost was a welcomed sight for the Jazz in this game. He scored 16 of his 17 points in the second half.

Did you know? 

The Jazz lead 3-1 for their second straight playoff series and they improve to 6-1 against Memphis this season, including 3-0 in Memphis.

Twitter’s take: 

What’s next? 

The Jazz are headed home with a chance to close out this series in five games and prepare for the Western Conference Semifinals.

Game 5 tips off at 9:30 p.m. ET Wednesday.

