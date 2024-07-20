National Basketball Association
USA men's basketball overcomes 14-point deficit to beat South Sudan 101-100
National Basketball Association

USA men's basketball overcomes 14-point deficit to beat South Sudan 101-100

Updated Jul. 20, 2024 5:17 p.m. ET

The United States men's basketball team avoided a massive upset on Saturday by beating South Sudan, 101-100, at the O2 Arena in London on a go-ahead basket by LeBron James.

At the half, Team USA trailed South Sudan by 14 points. South Sudan is ranked No. 33 by FIBA; USA is ranked No. 1. Team USA was a 43.5-point favorite going into Saturday's game.

James ended the game with 23 points in 23 minutes, in addition to 6 assists and 6 rebounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. went into the matchup 3-0 in pre-Olympic play, beating Canada in Las Vegas and then defeating Australia and Serbia at Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates earlier this week before traveling to London. 

The team will play against Germany on Monday in its last exhibition match before the Olympics begin.

USA's LeBron James goes up and throws down a NASTY tomahawk jam vs. South Sudan

USA's LeBron James goes up and throws down a NASTY tomahawk jam vs. South Sudan

The Paris Olympics open on July 26, and the U.S. men play their first game of the tournament two days later, against Serbia.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Summer Olympics
National Basketball Association
share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2024-25 NBA win totals, best bets: Projected Over/ Unders for every team, picks

2024-25 NBA win totals, best bets: Projected Over/ Unders for every team, picks

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Copa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaUEFA Euro 2024 Image UEFA Euro 2024Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes