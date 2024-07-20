National Basketball Association USA men's basketball overcomes 14-point deficit to beat South Sudan 101-100 Updated Jul. 20, 2024 5:17 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The United States men's basketball team avoided a massive upset on Saturday by beating South Sudan, 101-100, at the O2 Arena in London on a go-ahead basket by LeBron James.

At the half, Team USA trailed South Sudan by 14 points. South Sudan is ranked No. 33 by FIBA; USA is ranked No. 1. Team USA was a 43.5-point favorite going into Saturday's game.

James ended the game with 23 points in 23 minutes, in addition to 6 assists and 6 rebounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. went into the matchup 3-0 in pre-Olympic play, beating Canada in Las Vegas and then defeating Australia and Serbia at Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates earlier this week before traveling to London.

The team will play against Germany on Monday in its last exhibition match before the Olympics begin.

USA's LeBron James goes up and throws down a NASTY tomahawk jam vs. South Sudan

The Paris Olympics open on July 26, and the U.S. men play their first game of the tournament two days later, against Serbia.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Summer Olympics National Basketball Association

share