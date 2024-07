Summer Olympics Team USA Basketball Showcase and Olympic schedule, scores, how to watch Updated Jul. 11, 2024 10:38 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Team USA Basketball has been building momentum with recent exhibition games. Stay tuned for their Olympic debut in Paris! This article details their upcoming schedule and the path to gold.

USA Basketball Showcase

July 10

ADVERTISEMENT

July 15

USA vs. Australia - 12 p.m. ET in Abu Dhabi (FS1)

July 17

USA vs. Serbia - 12 p.m. ET in Abu Dhabi (FS1)

July 20

USA vs. South Sudan - 3 p.m. ET in London (FOX)

July 22

USA vs. Germany - 3 p.m. ET in London (FOX)

Is LeBron, Steph Curry's 2024 squad the most talented in Team USA history? | The Herd

Men's 5x5 Olympic Games Paris

Team USA will be part of Group C in the Olympics. Below is their schedule:

July 28

USA vs. Serbia - 11:15 a.m. ET (NBC)

July 31

USA vs. South Sudan - 3 p.m. ET (NBC)

August 3

USA vs. Puerto Rico - 11:15 a.m. ET (NBC)

Team USA Roster

Guards:

Forwards:

Centers:

share

Get more from Summer Olympics Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more