National Basketball Association 2024-2025 NBA playoff odds: Lakers, Warriors favored to face OKC in West finals Published Apr. 15, 2025 4:47 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The NBA Play-In Tournament tips off on Tuesday, before the actual tournament begins on Saturday.

And though teams are still battling for both the 7- and 8-seeds in each conference, bettors can already dive into the odds for which teams will face off in the conference finals. Let's take a look at the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of April 15.

NBA Eastern Conference finals matchup odds

Celtics vs. Cavaliers: -135 (bet $10 to win $17.41 total)

Celtics vs. Pacers: +475 (bet $10 to win $57.50 total)

Knicks vs. Cavaliers: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Celtics vs. Bucks: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Knicks vs. Pacers: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Knicks vs. Bucks: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Cavaliers vs. Pistons: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Celtics vs. Hawks: +9000 (bet $10 to win $910 total)

ADVERTISEMENT

NBA Western Conference finals matchup odds

Thunder vs. Lakers: +230 (bet $10 to win $33 total)

Thunder vs. Warriors: +360 (bet $10 to win $46 total)

Timberwolves vs. Thunder: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Thunder vs. Rockets: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Nuggets vs. Lakers: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Nuggets vs. Warriors: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Clippers vs. Lakers: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Looking at recent history, it's been a jumble in terms of which teams make the conference finals.

Last season, No. 1 Boston faced No. 6 Indiana in the East, and No. 3 Minnesota faced No. 5 Dallas in the West.

The season before that, No. 2 Boston faced No. 8 Miami in the East, and No. 1 Denver faced the No. 7 Los Angeles Lakers in the West.

In fact, the 1-seed in both conferences combined has only made the conference finals four times, dating back to 2020 (2024 Boston, 2023 Denver, 2022 Miami, 2020 Los Angeles Lakers).

In that same time span, six teams seeded fifth or below made it to the conference finals.

Are the Lakers on upset alert vs. the Timberwolves?

In terms of this season, the top-seed in the West, the Thunder, are heavily favored to make the conference finals, against whichever of the four teams makes it out of the other side of the bracket.

In the East, however, the second-seeded Celtics are involved in three of the four potential conference finals matchups with the shortest odds of happening.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share