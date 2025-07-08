National Basketball Association 2025 NBA Summer League Odds: Jazz Favored; Bronny, Flagg MVP Long Shots Updated Jul. 10, 2025 3:11 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The NBA Summer League tips off this week, and fans are diving into the betting action as the league's future stars take the court for summer competition.

Which squad will win the championship, and which budding young talent will take home the MVP after the 11-day tournament? Let's take a look at the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of July 10.

NBA Summer League Champion 2025

Utah Jazz: +650 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Toronto Raptors: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Philadelphia 76ers: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Minnesota Timberwolves: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Washington Wizards: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Miami Heat: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Memphis Grizzlies: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Oklahoma City Thunder: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Los Angeles Lakers: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

LA Clippers: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Charlotte Hornets: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

New Orleans Pelicans: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Chicago Bulls: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

San Antonio Spurs: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Detroit Pistons: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Brooklyn Nets: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Houston Rockets: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Sacramento Kings: +4000 (bet $10 to $410 total)

Dallas Mavericks: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Cleveland Cavaliers: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Indiana Pacers: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Boston Celtics: +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)

Atlanta Hawks: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Orlando Magic: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Golden State Warriors: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Milwaukee Bucks: +7000 (bet $10 to win $710 total)

Denver Nuggets: +7000 (bet $10 to win $710 total)

Portland Trail Blazers: +7500 (bet $10 to win $760 total)

Phoenix Suns: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

New York Knicks: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Utah is atop the oddsboard, and its roster features the likes of Ace Bailey, Isaiah Collier, Walter Clayton Jr., Kyle Filipowski, Cody Williams and Bryce Sensabaugh.

In three games in the Salt Lake City Summer League, the Jazz went 3-0, with wins over the 76ers, Grizzlies and Thunder.

NBA Summer League MVP Winner

Reed Sheppard, Rockets: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Nikola Topic, OKC: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

GG Jackson, Grizzlies: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

VJ Edgecombe, 76ers: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Matas Buzelis, Bulls: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Brice Sensabaugh, Jazz: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Justin Edwards, 76ers: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Dalton Knecht, Lakers: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Cooper Flagg, Mavericks: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Kon Knueppel, Hornets: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Bronny James, Lakers: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Reed Sheppard and Nikola Topic have the shortest odds to win tournament MVP, but there are two other names in particular that stand out on this board, and that's Bronny James (+4000) and Cooper Flagg (+2500).

After being drafted with the No. 55 pick of the 2024 NBA Draft, Bronny spent his rookie season rotating playing time between the South Bay Lakers and the Los Angeles Lakers.

However, the 6-foot-2 guard out of USC and son of LeBron James averaged only 2.3 points per contest in his first season.

And one expert said that he's going to "have to figure it out" when it comes to evolving his game.

"Guys his size are usually lights-out shooters," "Speak" co-host Paul Pierce explained. "So he has to hang his hat on the defensive end, and that's one thing I'm going to be watching this summer — to see how intense he plays on the defensive end.

"[The Lakers] need some defensive presence. And if he can do that this summer and improve in that area, he can crack the lineup."

Bronny James goes in for a slam dunk against the Miami Heat during the first half of the California Classic.

Another name fans and bettors might be eyeing when it comes to Summer League is Flagg.

The 6-foot-9 forward out of Duke was the No. 1 pick of the 2025 Draft and will be suiting up for Dallas next season.

"I actually do think he's going to be good right away," "First Things First" co-host Chris Broussard said about the rookie. "He can do it all. He can shoot the 3, he can shoot the midrange, he can take it off the dribble … he does defend.

"And he's already going to be ahead of the NBA players because of his basketball IQ."

